Where to Dine at Sea-Tac International Airport (SEA)

The holidays are here, and for a lot of people that means travel plans. The President’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Fauci recently spoke confidently about vaccinated family members gathering during the holidays, pointing to the likely fact that this Thanksgiving will see more travelers than last year. Despite the increase in vaccinated individuals, air travelers still need to adhere to the latest COVID-19 protocols in place from the Port of Seattle, including wearing a face mask at all times while in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) regardless of vaccination status.

For travelers passing through SEA, most restaurants that closed early in the pandemic have reopened, and a few new ones have been added. Travelers also have a new ordering option: OrderSEA is a mobile, contactless ordering service that delivers food to customers from anywhere in the airport, even to travelers at the gate. Some orders are even delivered to travelers via OrderSEA’s robot, formerly named Gita (there’s a current campaign to rename the robot.)

SEA’s North Satellite Modernization Project welcomed Tundra Taqueria and SEA Roast Coffee House, but the former Mexican restaurant falls short of expectations, and the latter offers coffee from a Minnesota-based chain. Eater Seattle wrote about the new additions in May, noting that the new options don’t accurately represent the local food and coffee scene.

Below is a current list of some notable spots to check out for hungry and thirsty travelers. For a more comprehensive list of airport dining options, check out Sea-Tac’s official website.

Central Terminal

Fried seafood and snacks: Lucky Louie Fish Shack

The speciality here is sustainable Alaskan pollock fish and chips. Beyond that, other solid picks include clam chowder, honey teriyaki salmon, and a cheesecake-filled waffle shaped like a fish.

Sushi: Koi Shi Sushi Bento

This walk-up specializes in pre-packaged rolls. But travelers that have more time can opt for a build-your-own poke bowl.

Sit-down meals: Trail Head BBQ

The menu at this outdoorsy-themed barbecue spot features smoked chicken wings, chili, and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as a few breakfast items (Denver scrambles on a ciabatta roll, pastries) for those with early flights. The full-service bar offers beer from Alaskan Brewing, plus wine and cocktails. Takeout is available in addition to dine-in service.

A Gates

African cuisine: Africa Lounge

Last year what was once a standard gastropub changed its menu and started serving Congolese dishes such as Sambusa, Jolloff rice, and fried plantains. General manager Yves Maganya, who is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, crafted the menu, influenced by co-owner’s Rod O’Neal’s heritage. The Port of Seattle billed it as the “first-ever menu of African foods in a U.S. airport,” and The Stranger’s Charles Mudede wrote about the significance of the development. Sit-down service is available.

Baked goods: Floret

Situated at the intersection of Concourses A and B, next to the Delta Lounge, this spin-off of renowned Seattle vegetarian restaurant Cafe Flora serves up a strong selection of breakfast food — such as biscuits with mushroom gravy and vegan cinnamon rolls — plus other pastries, salads, and grain bowls with quinoa and falafel. Sit-down service is available.

Macarons: Lady Yum

This kiosk from Kirkland’s macaron phenom offers flavors like honey lavender, raspberry chardonnay, and espresso fudge. They’ll be among some of the more delightful confections one will find at Sea-Tac, perfect for a grab-and-go snack.

B Gates

Burgers: Rel’Lish Burger Lounge

This moderately upscale restaurant is a welcome break from the chain fast-food options. Six burgers sport toppings like cheddar ale spread and hot Cheetos or banh mi fixings, while the excessive cheeseburger-inspired soup is heaped with fries and pickles. There are also breakfast sandwiches and other items for early travelers. Sit-down service is available.

French Cuisine: LouLou Market and Bar

Celebrated Chef Thierry Rautureau’s fine Seattle French restaurants Loulay and Luc might have closed during the pandemic, sending Rautureau into “semi-retirement,” but his presence has resurfaced at SEA. LouLou Market and Bar is opening soon near Gate B3, and promises a French-meets-Pacific Northwest restaurant and market.

C Gates

Famous Seattle franchise: Beecher's Handmade Cheese

In addition to its namesake cheeses, this quintessential stop offers Beecher's famous mac ‘n’ cheese, hot breakfast items, and grilled sandwiches. Also of note: Caffe Vita espresso is featured on the menu, and there’s a small grab-and-go freezer stocked with fabulous Salt and Straw ice cream.

Lunch and quick snacks: Dish D'Lish

This is one of the best places to eat in the airport for those with dietary restrictions, stocked as it is with plenty of gluten-free options. Salads include wasabi potato, Mediterranean quinoa, and Northwest couscous.

D Gates

Coffee: Starbucks Urban Market

This spot has all the favorites from Starbucks’ coffee shops, plus additional takeout options and a variety of travel staples and necessities. There’s also a small market in the baggage claim area.

Famous Seattle franchise: Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max

This Seattle icon offers all-day service and the chain’s first ever breakfast menu. Those catching an early flight can choose from Hawaiian roll breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and loco mocos topped with sunny side eggs, available until 10:30 a.m. Lunch and dinner menus feature the company’s usual selection of customizable poke bowls, and sit-down service is available.

Lunch and quick snacks: Camden Food Co.

This takeout specialist has salads, sandwiches, and wraps that can accommodate those with dietary restrictions. There are also a handful of freshly baked dessert options.

S Gates

Soups and bowls: 6th Avenue Noodle House

There are not many exciting food options waiting for travelers in the S Gates, but improvements are on the way. For now, one of the best bets is this customizable noodle bar, where patrons can choose broth bases like beef pho, tonkatsu, and Thai vegetable, plus noodles, proteins, and toppings. There are also breakfast bowls and sushi to go.

N Gates

Vietnamese food: Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen and Bar

The family-owned restaurant has a nice selection of Vietnamese dishes, and the portions are generously sized. Banh mi, pho, massive noodle and rice bowls, and bubble tea smoothies are among the highlights.

Burgers, sandwiches, and fries: Skillet

Born as a food truck on the streets of Seattle, the airport version is made up of tried-and-true favorites that have drawn lines for years back in town: the fried chicken sandwich, blue cheese and bacon jam burger, kale caesar salad, and chicken and waffles. There’s also a kids’ menu here, and sit-down service is available.