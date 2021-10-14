Seattle’s Elysian Brewing and Georgetown Morgue Team Up for a Frightful Beer Delivery Service

What’s scarier than a fridge without beer? According to Elysian Brewing, not much, and certainly not even a delivery squad of creepy clowns, monsters, and ghouls. Starting today through Wednesday, October 22, beer drinkers can sign up for Elysian’s “Scary Good Delivery Service,” to have a crew of scare actors from haunted house Georgetown Morgue show up to their doorstep to deliver a variety 12-pack of Elysian’s pumpkin beers. The variety packs include four seasonal beers made with locally grown pumpkins: Night Owl, Punkuccino, The Great Pumpkin, and Dark O’ The Moon. The haunted beer deliveries will take place on Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, October 28, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and are available only in the Seattle area. Sign up for the delivery service at Elysian’s website.

Conversation Kitchen & Bar launches dinner program

Conversation Kitchen & Bar, on the first floor of hotel Thompson Seattle, has officially started its dinner program. Expect a regional focus in dishes like kabocha squash soup; Kurobuta pork collar; and ling cod with sweet potato-miso cream, leek, cabbage, and maitake mushrooms. Chef Kaleena Bliss infuses the cooking with her connection to the Pacific Northwest by emphasizing locally foraged lobster mushrooms, maitakes, and chanterelles in a wild mushroom flatbread and a campanelle pasta. Brunch offerings include Belgian waffles, salmon lox, and veggie Benedict.

Find Lil Woody’s burgers at Climate Pledge Arena, and Kraken-themed burgers for a limited time

Seattle burger chain Lil Woody’s has sealed its place in the Climate Pledge Arena, officially opening with a Coldplay concert on Friday, October 22. The newly refurbished multipurpose venue will be the first zero-carbon arena in the world, hosting concerts in addition to Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm games. Lil Woody’s will be one of four food and beverage vendors in the arena that offer “Just Walk Out” technology similar to that of Amazon Go stores.

In honor of the new partnership, Lil Woody’s is offering three weekly Kraken-themed burgers — collaborations with arena executive chef Molly De Mers and Kraken player Brandon Tanev — at its locations in Ballard, Capitol Hill, and White Center. The specialty burgers are Kraken Hat Trick (from now to October 18), featuring Painted Hills grass-fed beef, cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos, smoked cheddar, sunny side up egg, and hot sauce; That’s My Jam with Chef Molly De Mers (October 19 through October 25), with cheddar, arugula, preserved lemon gremolata, and bacon jam with Painted Hills beef; and the Barn Burner with Brandon Tanev (October 26 to November 1), with Mamas Lil’s Peppers, over easy egg, caramelized onion, pickles, and Painted Hills beef.