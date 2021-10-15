Star Restaurateur Renee Erickson Is Representing Seattle on the ‘Kelly and Ryan Show’

This morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan, TV show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wrap up their virtual tour of major U.S. cities with a segment on Seattle featuring chef Renee Erickson of Sea Creatures, a family of nine restaurants and bars. The show’s virtual city tours have included musicians or other notable figures from each city, and typically a chef who best represents the local culinary scene.

Erickson will be cooking halibut with anchovy butter on the show’s New York film set while chatting with Ripa and Seacrest. The show’s executive producer Michael Gelman emphasized Erickson’s connection to the area with a seafood dish, and also noted the bright nautical themes of her restaurants that are distinctly Seattle. “We like to highlight … a chef prominent in that area and on the cutting edge, but also someone who’s doing something a little differently that resonates with that part of the country.” Watch the show today at KOMO News at 9 a.m.

Rubinstein Bagels opens today in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is getting another bagel shop: Rubinstein Bagels officially opens today at 403 15th Ave East, the former home of Wandering Goose. Founder Andrew Rubinstein opened his first bagel shop in South Lake Union in December 2020, which quickly became known for his long-fermented sourdough bagel dough recipe with organic ingredients. The shop carries a variety of bagels, smears, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and duck fat matzo ball soup.

Native chefs speak at Indigenous People Festival

Native chefs M. Karlos Baca (Tewa/Diné/Nuche) and Andrea Murdoch (Andina) are speaking today at a panel hosted by Hillel Echo-Hawk (Pawnee) about the thriving world of Native cooking and food’s role in Indigenous sovereignty. The virtual panel is the final discussion of Indigenous People Festival 2021, and will be live streamed on the Seattle Indian Health Board’s Facebook and YouTube channel at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Seattle Indian Health Board website.

Black Coffee Northwest celebrates its one-year anniversary

Tomorrow, October 16, Shoreline’s Black Coffee Northwest marks its one-year anniversary with live music, prizes, and local vendors. The event features JeMonica, and Black-owned businesses Finesse 4U Boutique, Badder Body, and Nefertiti Holistic’s, and more, Come for the celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16743 Aurora Ave North.