Capitol Hill’s Italian Bar Artusi Reopens for Dine-In

Italian bar Artusi reopened on Saturday, October 16 for dine-in service and a revamped menu. Chef Stuart Lane introduced new snacking options like piccata flan with anchovy and radish; fry bread with prosciutto cotto; and two new options for tasting menus: two-courses with pasta and main dish options, and four-courses with antipasto, pasta, main, and dessert options.

Tahlia Bolden also joins Artusi as the new bartender. Her previous positions include beverage director at Ballard’s Gather Kitchen + Bar. Artusi was closed for much of the pandemic (it reopened briefly in September 2020, only to close again). Artusi was also used as a staging area and overflow seating for sister restaurant Spinasse when the latter reopened for dine-in March 2021. Proof of vaccination is required for dine-in at both establishments.

Taku becomes Tak-BOO

Today, fried chicken restaurant Taku kicks off a 13-day Halloween celebration with a “bloody” doughnut pop-up. Head to Taku’s takeout window for $4 doughnuts with blood-red yuzu curd filling. Check out Taku’s calendar for more Halloween-themed events, including movie nights, a takeover of the forthcoming Lariat Bar in White Center, and a costume contest.

Beer, burgers and bocce ball at DwnUnder in Bellevue

Restaurant and bar DwnUnder opened on Thursday, October 14, in Bellevue’s Hotel 116, featuring beer, cocktails and comfort food like fish and chips, mac and cheese, burgers, and a roast turkey plate. The 5,000 square foot space offers ample room for indoor and outdoor games (via the heated courtyard) like ping pong, darts, pop-a-shot, and bocce ball. DwnUnder also has plenty of classic games like Jenga, Connect Four, and backgammon. The all-ages space often has specials like free hot dogs and chips on Seahawks game days.

The “accidental island” of West Seattle will get a new tiki bar

Since the closure of the West Seattle bridge, the area has felt even more like an island in relation to the rest of the city. On Monday, October 18, tiki bar Three 9 Lounge debuted its official Instagram account as “Your New Hideaway on the Accidental Island.” The bar will open upstairs at the West Seattle Bowl on October 28, in the site of former Highstrike Grill. Expect more sneak peaks throughout the week on the bar’s Instagram account.