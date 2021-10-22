Seattle Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Sunday

Seattle Restaurant Week (SRW) starts this Sunday, October 24, and goes through November 6. Over 215 participating local restaurants will create special menus — $20 for lunch and $35/$50 for dinner — during SRW. Participating restaurants are listed at the SRW website, which makes it easy to search for BIPOC- or women-owned restaurants. The website also lists restaurants that offer free community meals, with options for diners to donate a meal. Listings include Eat Local First and EnviroStars designations, recognizing restaurants that source from Washington state producers and those with commitments to sustainability. Uber Eats will provide free delivery for SRW menu items with participating restaurants. Program manager Andrea Porter said that for this year’s SRW, “We’re having a lot more restaurants participate from Tukwila or Bothell or Kirkland, so a little farther reach outside of Seattle.”

A very Seattle arena: Climate Pledge Arena opens with a Coldplay concert

Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the new home of sports teams Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm, hosts its ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon, with Coldplay performing at 7 p.m. Four stores at the arena feature Just Walk Out technology with a credit card swipe or palm scan upon entry. The arena’s food options include local restaurants that have also made commitments to sustainability, including Din Tai Fung, Ballard Pizza Company, Lil Woody’s, Metropolitan Grill, Elliott’s Oyster House, and Just Poke. Check out the PNW Craft Beers corner for local beers.

Native food truck Off The Rez pops up at Indigenous vendor market

Need a fry bread fix? Visit Seattle’s first Native food truck Off the Rez this Saturday, October 23, at the Seattle Indian Health Board’s Indigenous Vendors Market. Head to Off the Rez for fry bread, Indian tacos, burgers, and chili. This Saturday’s market includes a Halloween fest with a kids’ costume parade, prizes, and crafts. Off the Rez also has a cafe in the Burke Museum.

Seattle parody news account flaunts “vaped meats”

In other (fake) news, the Instagram account for The Needling posted a spoof news story about a Capitol Hill barbecue restaurant serving slow-vaped meats.