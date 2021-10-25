Seattle Restaurants Mostly Spared from Barreling ‘Bomb Cyclone’

Heavy rains and hurricane-like winds pummeled Seattle in the “Bomb Cyclone” on Sunday, October 24, which left more than 100,000 people without power. “Expect winds to remain high for about 12 more hours before they start to subside,” tweeted The National Weather Service Seattle on October 25. Remarkably, power outages seemed to have had little effect on Seattle area restaurants: Youngstown Coffee in West Seattle reported flickering lights on Sunday, with no disruption to service. On its Instagram account, Shoreline’s Black Coffee Northwest announced they would be open regular hours after a brief power outage.

For information and tips about weathering a power outage, see the Seattle Time’s guide, or King County’s utility outage website for resources.

King County vaccine mandate officially starts today

King County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect today, October 25, meaning all people ages 12 and older are required to provide proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72 hours, to enter restaurants and bars. A CDC vaccine card, photo of the vaccine card, or digital certificate from apps like Smart Health Card Verifier or MyIRmobile.com are acceptable forms of proof. Find out more about the mandate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine locations, at King County’s website.

Dough Joy plant-based doughnuts Dough Joy coming to Capitol Hill

Doughnut food truck Dough Joy announced it would open a brick-and-mortar location in Capitol Hill at 1316 East Pike Street in November. Dough Joy opened on May 22, serving vegan, yeast-raised doughnuts from its food truck at 5401 17th Avenue Northwest in Ballard. In addition to traditional doughnut flavors, Dough Joy offers creative options like Chik’n & Waffle skewers, and flavors like mango con chile, pumpkin spice fritters, and strawberry lemonade. Dough Joy launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with opening costs and will continue its food truck service in Ballard, as well as various pop-ups throughout Seattle.

Feed the People Seattle comes to Lumen Field

Chef Tarik “Cooka T” Abdullah’s community-focused food initiative Feed the People Seattle is opening a concession stand at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks and Sounders sports teams. The concession stand will be in the 120-122 section and serve sandwiches like garam masala lamb sloppy joes, with a plant-based version made with jackfruit.