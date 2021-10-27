 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wunderground’s Coffee + Mushroom Cafe is Coming to Capitol Hill

Wunderground Cafe will open Halloween weekend, and more hocus pocus from around the city

by Mark Van Streefkerk
A latte in a ceramic mug positioned next to one of Wunderground’s coffee blends with a cartoon octopus on the bag.
Wunderground Cafe will offer drinks like the Brainwash Latte, made with Time to Rise espresso blend and Brain Wash mushroom vanilla syrup.
Jody Hall

This Saturday, October 30, the much-anticipated adaptogenic mushroom and coffee brand Wunderground Coffee will open its flagship cafe at 1111 E Pike Street on Capitol Hill. All weekend long, the cafe will offer free cups of its Hocus Pocus cold brew, and free cups of Brainchild mushroom coffee with purchase. Wunderground debuted in June as an online store selling blends of coffee with adaptogenic mushrooms like lion’s mane, reishi, cordyceps, and chaga, believed to have various healthful properties like increased immunity, better concentration, and stress relief.

On Saturday, October 30, Wunderground will host a soft opening celebration from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a new art installation by Electric Coffin. Those who RSVP for the event get food from former Tartine chef Alyssa Lisle, and free goodies and swag.

Hocus Pocus showing at Peddler Brewing tomorrow

Tomorrow, October 28, Ballard’s Peddler Brewing Company will host an all-ages outdoor movie screening of Hocus Pocus at 7:30 p.m. Peddler’s Halloween festivities continue on Sunday, October 31 with a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring an off-leash dog area, vendors, and prizes.

Conchas ice cream sandwiches and Garzon’s Latinx street food pop up at Fair Isle Brewing

Tomorrow, October 28, grab some conchas ice cream sandwiches from dessert food truck Sweet Treats at Ballard’s Fair Isle Brewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sweet Treats will offer other seasonal desserts like pumpkin cookies with cheesecake filling. Also joining Sweet Treats at Fair Isle is Latinx street food pop-up Garzon. Garzon’s food cart Ekéko will offer Latin American food and snacks like Maizito, made with charred corn, garlic sauce, salsa, queso fresco and crispy pork belly; Columbian hot dogs, and Cuban burgers.

Ballard’s 4Bs dive bar announces new ownership

The 4Bs Ballard Grill & Alehouse was recently bought by Joel Stedman from The Steadman Group, which owns other Seattle bars like West Seattle’s Larry’s Tavern and Queen Anne’s Targy’s Tavern. 4Bs will be renamed 4Bs Tavern, slated to reopen in mid-December after a deep clean, paint job, the addition of TVs, and possibly a new menu.

