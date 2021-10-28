If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Share All sharing options for: The Eater Seattle Guide to Halloween 2021

It might not look quite like 2019, but this year’s Halloween options are a lot more robust than last year. Many Seattle restaurants and bars are offering Halloween-themed specials, events, movie screenings, or costume contests. For example, fried chicken spot Taku became Tak-BOO for the season — featuring Halloween trivia, movie screenings, and a costume contest — and Hotel Sorrento is hosting its second annual Zombie Soiree and Witches Tea on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

There are also a number of kid-friendly neighborhood trick-or-treat trails sponsored by like-minded restaurants and businesses, like Kirkland’s Treat Street, Othello’s OthelloWeen, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, and more.

Here’s a round-up of some of the most exciting Halloween events offered by Seattle restaurants, bars, and cafes.

King County requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours to enter restaurants, bars, and cafes. Outdoor Halloween activities are at lower-risk for COVID-19 transmission, and it’s a good idea to bring hand sanitizer if your kids (or you) are going to be reaching into communal candy bowls. Check the King County COVID-19 guidelines website for more information.

North Seattle

Check out Black Coffee Northwest’s Halloween spirit week, where customers are encouraged to dress up along with daily themes like Pajama Thursday and Vampires vs. Werewolves Friday. The week ends with a Halloween party on Saturday, October 30 at 12 p.m.

Dress up like a literal snack and win prizes at Snack Attack, an event hosted by Wallingford’s Octopus Bar. Starting on Saturday at 8 p.m., participants can enter raffles for swag, gift cards, and goodies all night long, with the best-dressed snack winning a $500 prize.

Outbound Herbivore is hosting a Saturday night Truck or Treat with several of Ballard’s vegan-friendly restaurants from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dough Joy vegan doughnut truck will be selling Halloween-themed doughnuts and cookie butter hot chocolate, and Cycle Dogs, El Borracho and Shelter Lounge will all have various food and drink specials, as well as first-come-first-serve vegan candy at the door for trick-or-treating.

Ballard’s PIM Bicycles and Coffeehouse is having a Halloween pet costume contest through the end of the week.

East Side

Restaurant chain STK Steakhouse in Bellevue has Halloween weekend drink specials, and an Instagram costume contest with a $250 gift card prize.

Downtown

The historic Hotel Sorrento’s second annual Zombie Soiree takes place Saturday. Costumes are encouraged for the Zombie-themed event, featuring tarot card readings, a photo booth, and a prix fixe menu including options like braised almond chicken piccata, hazelnut crusted steelhead, and more. Hotel Sorrento’s all-ages Witches Tea takes place on Sunday, October 31, and comes with an assortment of teas, sandwiches, scones and other treats, including cocktails for witches 21 and older.

First Hill sibling establishments Vito’s and The Hideout are hosting their annual costume competition on Saturday with a grand prize of $500. The only rule is that the winner must include the creative use of a mask. On Saturday, October 30, Vito’s will have both the Undead Organ Trio and Dan’z ID, the latter a Danzig-inspired piano act.

Cowgirls Inc. is hosting a Halloween bar crawl on Saturday, featuring eight Pioneer Square bars, and a costume contest with a $1,000 prize.

Capitol Hill

Five Capitol Hill bars and restaurants have teamed up for Pike Street Trick or Treat, happening tonight, October 28, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Enjoy a crawl from Life on Mars, La Dive, Saint John’s Bar and Eatery, the Redhook Brewlab, and Taku. Dress in costume for drink discounts. Taku’s Instagram post says to “be sure to have your receipts to get something spooky from the next bar you visit.”

On Sunday, Salt & Straw will give out free kids scoops to kids 16 and under dressed in costume. The Portland-based ice cream chain has locations in Capitol Hill, Ballard, and Kirkland.

South Seattle

T’Challaween is “a South End tribute to our heroes,” on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by The Station cafe, Amy’s Merkato, Boon Boona Coffee, and Victrola Coffee. The socially-distanced costume parade starts at South College Street and ends with a vendor pop-up and music at Jefferson Park. The event features no-contact candy-throwers, a spooky house decorating contest, and costume contest.

The Stonehouse Cafe is having a kid’s Halloween event on Sunday, with pumpkin and cookie decorating activities, a haunted house, and costume contest. The entry fee is $10 for each participant.

White Center

Drunky Two Shoes BBQ has three nights of live rock music starting tonight through Saturday. The bar is also hosting a Halloween party and costume contest on Saturday.

Tonight Boombox Bar is hosting a Halloween edition drag sing-along with local performers starting at 8 p.m.