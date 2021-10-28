Sip House Cafe Hosts a ‘Squid Game’

Fans of Squid Game will have a chance to play a game inspired by the TV show at Sip House cafe in the University District. On Saturday, October 30, Sip House customers who purchase a Squid Game latte or milk tea (both drinks made with dalgona topping) will be given cards like the ones in the television show, printed with circle, triangle, and square shapes. Players then head to a table stationed by a Pink Guard, and are given a piece of dalgona candy with a random shape. If the player completes the shape in three minutes or less, they win a bottle of Sip House’s latest drink, a panna cotta latte.

Pop-up Sweet Nothings will also be on site with plenty of Halloween pastries and treats, like a Jack Skellington cake, a chocolate almond cake with chocolate mousse, strawberry coulis, and white chocolate.

Deep-dish pizza restaurant coming to West Seattle

On Tuesday, October 26, the West Seattle Blog reported that West of Chicago Pizza Company is coming to 3770 SW Alaska in The Triangle, and is slated to open in February 2022. The space was formerly occupied by Chaco Canyon, a vegetarian local chain that closed in August, 2020.

Neapolitan pizzeria chain Tutta Bella expands

Last Friday, October 22, local Seattle chain Tutta Bella signed the lease on a 15,000 square foot production facility at 660 South Industrial Way in SoDo. Opening in mid-2022, the new facility is important step in scaling up Tutta Bella’s retail grocery offerings like frozen pastas, take-and-bake pizzas, and pre-made salads. These grocery options are already available in over 60 Seattle area stores.