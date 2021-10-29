Pelicana Korean Fried Chicken and Salad Chain Sweetgreen Come to Capitol Hill

Korean fried chicken chain Pelicana had planned to open at 725 East Pine Street in Capitol Hill before the summer, but permitting delays and other setbacks stalled the opening date to either this weekend or next week. On October 27, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported on the restaurant’s delays, saying that owner J Hwang is “still working on the exact timing” for an official opening. When it does open its doors, Pelicana’s new location will be at the former home of Bill’s Off Broadway, a 40-year old bar that closed during the pandemic.

Fast food salad chain Sweetgreen is also coming to Capitol Hill in the former location of Stout, a pub in the Sunset Electric apartment building that closed in 2019. This week, Sweetgreen announced it will become a publicly traded company and has plans to double its locations (to around 280 restaurants) in five years.

New taproom Pour Decisions opens in Crown Hill

Pour Decisions announced November 1 as the date for its soft opening at 8000 15th Avenue NW, in the former location of The Dane. The beer and cider taproom is a partnership between Everett-based breweries Soundbite Hard Cider and Crucible Brewing Company. Pour Decisions’ grand opening will be November 13.

Bopbox opens a sister restaurant in Fremont

Made in House opened on Thursday in Fremont, featuring Korean dishes like fresh japchae, bulgogi, bibimbap, and more. Made in House is the second restaurant by Jeanny Rhee, owner of Georgetown’s Bopbox. The Fremont spot, in what was formerly the home of vegetarian restaurant Silence Heart Nest, features grab-and-go deli selections, counter service, and espresso drinks.