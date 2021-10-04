 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seattle’s Northgate Link Transit Extension is Open, Making it Even Easier to Explore Restaurants on the North End

Also, Bluwater Bistro partners with UW Medicine for a vaccine pop-up, and more intel

by Mark Van Streefkerk
A white and black Link Light Rail train comes towards the viewer.
The new Link Light Rail extension now connects downtown to Northgate in 13 minutes.
Sound Transit

Seattle’s Northgate Link Extension launched last Saturday, opening new Link Light Rail stations in the University District, Roosevelt, and Northgate. The extension provides greater connectivity between North Seattle, downtown, and the South End, with the promise of a 13-minute ride from downtown to Northgate.

Taking the light rail makes it even easier to dine on the North End. If you’re around the Northgate Transit Center, maybe visiting the Kraken Community Iceplex, check out Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, Tengu Sushi, and Stanford’s steakhouse — all within walking distance — and for a longer walk, don’t miss Patty’s Eggnest for a hearty breakfast until 2 p.m. everyday.

Come for the King salmon, stay for a COVID vaccine at Bluwater Bistro — Leschi

Partnering with UW Medical Center, Bluwater Bistro — Leschi will host two COVID vaccine pop-ups Wednesday, October 6, and October 27. The pop-ups will offer both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as have an on-site evaluation for booster shot eligibility. Email info@bluwaterbistro.com to schedule a vaccine.

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar debuts their own version of a classic Filipino bread

Kicking off Filipino American History Month, Hood Famous Bakeshop will be selling freshly-made pandesal, a popular Filipino bread roll, every morning at Hood Famous Cafe + Bar in the International District. Served as a breakfast (and all-day) snack, pandesal is enjoyed on its own or with fillings like ube, cheese, matcha, or strawberry. Hood Famous will offer pandesal filled with longanisa, cream cheese, and chive filling.

Mediterranean, Senegambian, and Mexican pop-ups come to Pike Place MarketFront Plaza

For the month of October, Pike Place Market is hosting three new food vendors at the MarketFront Plaza: Zaytuna Mediterranean Catering (Saturdays and Sundays) will serve falafel and kababs, Afella Jollof Catering (Saturdays) will offer Senegambian cuisine like chicken and fish yassa, and Rojo’s Mexican Food (Saturdays) will continue the offerings of its pop-up that started during the pandemic. The Pike Place Market is also launching The Artisan & Prepared Foods Program, its incubator program for small food businesses.

A la Mode Pies opens a new location, and promises ice cream

With their flagship Phinney Ridge cafe slated to close in 2023, A la Mode Pies jumped on the opportunity to open a third location at the former site of Parfait Ice Cream in Ballard. Taking over a former ice cream shop has its perks: the decade-old bakery acquired Parfait’s pasteurizer, which will help A la Mode Pies expand its ice cream line.

Foursquare

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

504 5th Avenue South, , WA 98104 (206) 485-7049 Visit Website
Foursquare

Parfait

2034 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA 98107 (206) 258-3066 Visit Website
Foursquare

BluWater Bistro

7900 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98103 (206) 524-3985 Visit Website
Foursquare

A la Mode Pies

5821 Phinney Avenue North, , WA 98103 (206) 383-3796 Visit Website
Foursquare

Hood Famous Bakeshop

Northwest Market Street, , WA 98107 (206) 979-2253 Visit Website

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

10104 3rd Avenue Northeast, , WA 98125 (206) 729-7433 Visit Website

The Latest

Filipino Food Truck CheBogz Launches Kickstarter for New Beacon Hill Restaurant

By Mark Van Streefkerk

Canlis Hires Linda Milagros Violago, the First Woman to Lead Its Lauded Wine Service

By Gabe Guarente

Ravenna Will Soon Get an Exciting New Indian Restaurant From a Rising Star Chef

By Gabe Guarente

Proof of Vaccination Rule for All Seattle Restaurants Appears to Be in the Works

By Gabe Guarente

Future of Green Lake Classic Beth’s Cafe Up in the Air After Post-Labor Day Closure

By Gabe Guarente

King County Now Wants Everyone to Mask Up at Large Outdoor Events

By Gabe Guarente

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Seattle newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world