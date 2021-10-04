Seattle’s Northgate Link Transit Extension is Open, Making it Even Easier to Explore Restaurants on the North End

Seattle’s Northgate Link Extension launched last Saturday, opening new Link Light Rail stations in the University District, Roosevelt, and Northgate. The extension provides greater connectivity between North Seattle, downtown, and the South End, with the promise of a 13-minute ride from downtown to Northgate.

Taking the light rail makes it even easier to dine on the North End. If you’re around the Northgate Transit Center, maybe visiting the Kraken Community Iceplex, check out Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, Tengu Sushi, and Stanford’s steakhouse — all within walking distance — and for a longer walk, don’t miss Patty’s Eggnest for a hearty breakfast until 2 p.m. everyday.

Come for the King salmon, stay for a COVID vaccine at Bluwater Bistro — Leschi

Partnering with UW Medical Center, Bluwater Bistro — Leschi will host two COVID vaccine pop-ups Wednesday, October 6, and October 27. The pop-ups will offer both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as have an on-site evaluation for booster shot eligibility. Email info@bluwaterbistro.com to schedule a vaccine.

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar debuts their own version of a classic Filipino bread

Kicking off Filipino American History Month, Hood Famous Bakeshop will be selling freshly-made pandesal, a popular Filipino bread roll, every morning at Hood Famous Cafe + Bar in the International District. Served as a breakfast (and all-day) snack, pandesal is enjoyed on its own or with fillings like ube, cheese, matcha, or strawberry. Hood Famous will offer pandesal filled with longanisa, cream cheese, and chive filling.

Mediterranean, Senegambian, and Mexican pop-ups come to Pike Place MarketFront Plaza

For the month of October, Pike Place Market is hosting three new food vendors at the MarketFront Plaza: Zaytuna Mediterranean Catering (Saturdays and Sundays) will serve falafel and kababs, Afella Jollof Catering (Saturdays) will offer Senegambian cuisine like chicken and fish yassa, and Rojo’s Mexican Food (Saturdays) will continue the offerings of its pop-up that started during the pandemic. The Pike Place Market is also launching The Artisan & Prepared Foods Program, its incubator program for small food businesses.

A la Mode Pies opens a new location, and promises ice cream

With their flagship Phinney Ridge cafe slated to close in 2023, A la Mode Pies jumped on the opportunity to open a third location at the former site of Parfait Ice Cream in Ballard. Taking over a former ice cream shop has its perks: the decade-old bakery acquired Parfait’s pasteurizer, which will help A la Mode Pies expand its ice cream line.