Where to Get Pan de Muerto for Dia de los Muertos

Celebrated by Mexico and other South American countries, Dia de los Muertos is a holiday that commemorates family and loved ones who have died. Taking place on the two days after Halloween, celebrations include ofrendas (altars) with art, photographs, foods, and personal items from the deceased. Pan de Muerto is a traditional sweet bread eaten on and before Dia de los Muertos, or as a tribute on an ofrenda. These sweet breads are often variations on pan dulce recipes, sometimes including anise seeds or orange water.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the Seattle Center from now to November 7 at the Fisher Pavilion, featuring an art gallery and community ofrendas. Redmond’s Centro Cultural Mexicano has an event tomorrow, November 2, and Phinney Center has a celebration on Saturday, November 6.

Here are some excellent panaderias to grab Pan de Muertos and other Latinx pastries for the occasion.

North of Seattle, head to Mariana’s Panaderia & Bakery in Everett for pan dulces, hot chocolate, and Champurrado.

Golden Wheat Bakery in the Central District is offering Pan de Muertos today and tomorrow. This bakery and cafe at 2908 East Cherry Street also sells a selection of tamales, burritos, cakes, and drinks like horchata lattes.

Salvadorean Bakery and Restaurant is a mainstay for pupusas, cakes, and pan dulce. From El Salvador, sisters Ana Castro and Aminta Elgin founded this White Center institution in 1996. The bakery and restaurant also offers grocery items imported from El Salvador and Central America.

Mexican market Castillos Supermarkets in White Center sells pan dulce. It also has a small deli that sells carnitas, chicharrones, and more. In South Park, Pasteleria Y Panaderia La Ideal is a small bakery known for its conchas, churros, chocoflan, and bolillos, as well as pan dulce.

In SeaTac, Las Delicias Panaderia Y Antojitos is ramping up its selection of pan dulces in preparation for Dia de los Muertos. Close to the Angle Lake Light Rail Station, this bakery has a selection of affordable sweet breads, cakes, doughnuts, and weekend tamales.