Pioneer Square D&E Serves Free Chicken Sandwiches to Veterans

The veteran-owned family restaurant honors those who served with free sandwiches

by Mark Van Streefkerk
A fried chicken sandwich, loaded with toppings like coleslaw and red onion, on a toasted bun.
This Pioneer Square restaurant is giving away free fried chicken sandwiches to veterans.
Justin Oba

Pioneer Square D&E is serving up free fried chicken sandwiches for veterans today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The veteran-owned restaurant (the D&E stands for Drinks and Eats) was founded by husband and wife team Jonathan Fleming and Libby Aker in 2018, becoming a popular neighborhood destination for elevated comfort food like fried chicken, braised short ribs, local oysters, and weekend brunch.

Pioneer Square D&E’s Veterans Day special includes the choice of an original or Seattle Hot fried chicken sandwich, with a side of fries or salad. Fleming said some proof of veteran status is preferred — even a photo of the customer in uniform will do.

Fleming enlisted in the Army at 18 and later studied at the University of Washington on a G.I. Bill. He worked at local seafood chain Ivar’s for 10 years, progressing in management roles until branching out to open Pioneer Square D&E with his wife. In the past, Fleming and Aker have contributed to other Veteran’s organizations like Bunker Labs, a nonprofit that helps veterans start and grow their businesses.

Chain restaurants like Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and Chili’s will have Veterans Day discounts, and Starbucks is offering free hot coffee to veterans all day.

Pioneer Square D&E

314 2nd Avenue South, , WA 98104 (206) 445-7472 Visit Website

