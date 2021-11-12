These Thanksgiving Dinner Kits Support the Duwamish Tribe

The Duwamish Tribe is offering ḱʷədiid feasting kits for Thanksgiving, with net proceeds benefitting the Duwamish Longhouse and Chief Seattle Club. The meal kits feature both traditional American Thanksgiving items like turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, as well as Native heritage foods like corn squash soup, fry bread stuffing with apples, and more. The feasting kits are packaged with Indigenous art motifs, fresh cedar, and a blessing by Duwamish Tribal Chairwoman and elder Cecille Hansen. In the language of the Duwamish, ḱʷədiid describes a feeling of gratefulness, or praise.

This is the third year the Duwamish Tribe has collaborated with nonprofit FoodCircle Foundation to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits. “This Thanksgiving meal is a way for non-native people to connect with the Duwamish community to learn more about our culture, customs, and Indigenous foods,” said Jolene Haas, Duwamish Longhouse director and daughter of Hansen, in a press release.

The meal kits have a vegetarian option, and generously feed four people for $129. Pickup will take place at the Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center on Wednesday, November 24. Ordering information can be found on the website.

Capitol Hill’s Dick’s Drive-In will close for repairs in December

Local fast food burger chain Dick’s Drive-In will close its Capitol Hill location on December 13 for renovations to the 67-year-old building. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported on the planned closure, which will facilitate new plumbing and electrical infrastructure, as well as new equipment. The location is planning to reopen in Spring 2022, and Dick’s food truck will visit the site during the closure.

Ian’s Pizza brings mac ‘n cheese slices to Fremont

Ian’s Pizza by the Slice restaurant chain is expanding its Seattle presence to include a new Fremont location. The new restaurant at 3510 Fremont Avenue North is still under wraps, and hasn’t yet responded to Eater Seattle’s request for comment. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain opened its first Seattle location on Capitol Hill in 2015, carving out a place in Seattle’s pizza scene with its unconventional offerings like mac n’ cheese, and steak and tater tot pizzas.