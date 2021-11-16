 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Capitol Hill Will Soon Be Awash With Bagels and (More) Smoothies

SoCal juice bar opens on Capitol Hill, Sea Wolf Bakers expands to Montlake, and more intel

by Mark Van Streefkerk
A storefront with large glass windows and a stylized sign that says Nekter Juice Bar.
Costa Mesa-based Nekter Juice Bar opens tomorrow in Capitol Hill.
Nekter Juice Bar

Southern California-based Nekter Juice Bar is opening its first Seattle location on Wednesday, November 17, at 118 Broadway East, Suite 3, above the Capitol Hill Station building. Nekter features acai bowls, grab-and-go juices, and other smoothies and drinks. The opening comes with celebratory perks like dollar smoothies and juices, and free swag. Nekter joins other smoothie and juice shops Pressed Juicery, Verve Bowls, and Emerald City Smoothie on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill is rolling in the (bagel) dough

Last Friday, November 12, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported on the “Golden Age of Capitol Hill Bagels” with the news of A Bagel Shoal coming to the Montlake area in early 2022. The bagel shop at 2307 24th Avenue East will be a second location for Fremont-based Sea Wolf Bakers, a bakery known for its sourdough and rye breads, as well as cinnamon rolls, croissants, and cookies. The opening of A Bagel Shoal will come shortly after the debut of Rubinstein’s Bagels on 15th Avenue East, joining Westman’s Bagel and Coffee, and Eltana as the neighborhood’s bagel makers.

West Seattle Kamei Japanese Restaurant will close after 20 years

Kamei Japanese Restaurant is a West Seattle favorite for its comfortable atmosphere and affordable menu items like sushi, yakisoba, tempura, and teriyaki. Vanishing Seattle reported Kamei’s location, a 100-year-old building at 4512 California Avenue Southwest, is slated for demolition and development as a seven-story mixed-use building with apartments and retail. Kamei will be open for pickup only until early 2022. “We’ve been lucky and honored to be part of this West Seattle community and will miss seeing the faces of our friends and family that come by to eat sushi and be merry,” the restaurant posted on its website.

Foursquare

Sea Wolf Bakers

3621 Stone Way North, , WA 98103 (206) 457-4181 Visit Website

Verve Bowls

715 East Pine Street, , WA 98122 (206) 422-1319 Visit Website

Eltana

1538 12th Avenue, , WA 98122 (206) 724-0660 Visit Website

The Latest

The Fairmont Olympic Hotel Opens Its Not-So-Secret Bar

By Mark Van Streefkerk

These Thanksgiving Dinner Kits Support the Duwamish Tribe

By Mark Van Streefkerk

Pioneer Square D&E Serves Free Chicken Sandwiches to Veterans

By Mark Van Streefkerk

Island Soul’s Sister Restaurant Arleana’s is Coming to Kirkland

By Mark Van Streefkerk

203° Fahrenheit Coffee Will Open in the Google Building — Eventually

By Mark Van Streefkerk

The Kraken Open 32 Bar & Grill at the Iceplex

By Mark Van Streefkerk

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Seattle newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world