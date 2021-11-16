Capitol Hill Will Soon Be Awash With Bagels and (More) Smoothies

Southern California-based Nekter Juice Bar is opening its first Seattle location on Wednesday, November 17, at 118 Broadway East, Suite 3, above the Capitol Hill Station building. Nekter features acai bowls, grab-and-go juices, and other smoothies and drinks. The opening comes with celebratory perks like dollar smoothies and juices, and free swag. Nekter joins other smoothie and juice shops Pressed Juicery, Verve Bowls, and Emerald City Smoothie on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill is rolling in the (bagel) dough

Last Friday, November 12, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported on the “Golden Age of Capitol Hill Bagels” with the news of A Bagel Shoal coming to the Montlake area in early 2022. The bagel shop at 2307 24th Avenue East will be a second location for Fremont-based Sea Wolf Bakers, a bakery known for its sourdough and rye breads, as well as cinnamon rolls, croissants, and cookies. The opening of A Bagel Shoal will come shortly after the debut of Rubinstein’s Bagels on 15th Avenue East, joining Westman’s Bagel and Coffee, and Eltana as the neighborhood’s bagel makers.

West Seattle Kamei Japanese Restaurant will close after 20 years

Kamei Japanese Restaurant is a West Seattle favorite for its comfortable atmosphere and affordable menu items like sushi, yakisoba, tempura, and teriyaki. Vanishing Seattle reported Kamei’s location, a 100-year-old building at 4512 California Avenue Southwest, is slated for demolition and development as a seven-story mixed-use building with apartments and retail. Kamei will be open for pickup only until early 2022. “We’ve been lucky and honored to be part of this West Seattle community and will miss seeing the faces of our friends and family that come by to eat sushi and be merry,” the restaurant posted on its website.