A New Tortilleria Debuts in Pike Place Market

Maiz’s grand opening takes place on Tuesday with nixtamalized tortillas and Day of the Dead ofrendas, plus more intel

by Mark Van Streefkerk
The interior of Maiz, with white tiled walls and colorful Day of the Dead altar, with photos and candles.
Maiz opens Tuesday, November 2, with a community ofrenda (altar) for Dia de los Muertos, and more celebrations.
Aldo Góngora

New tortilla shop Maiz opens Tuesday, November 2, at Pike Place Market, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., a Dia de los Muertos celebration, and live Mariachi band this evening. Opening in the former Mexican grocery store at 1914 Pike Place next to Starbucks, Maiz offers nixtamal tortillas and antojitos (smaller bites like tacos and tamales).

Nixtamalization is a traditional Central American method for making fresh tortillas with heirloom corn. The tortilleria is a new restaurant from owners of Mexican restaurant Sazon, Aldo Góngora, his wife Angelica, and sister-in-law Roxana Martin.

La Dive wine bar spotlights Seattle chefs

Capitol Hill’s natural wine bar La Dive is hosting a series of pop-ups from chefs around Seattle. Every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., starting November 7 through January 2, 2022, guest chefs will be cooking up specials at the bar. Some highlights include Tamil Nadu family recipes by Union Coffee owner Geetanjali Vailoor on November 7, an onigiri pop-up on November 27 from Rie Otsuka of Sankaku, and bread and borscht from Ben Campbell of Ben’s Bread on December 5.

Tutta Bella’s food truck slings free sandwiches tomorrow

Neapolitan pizza chain Tutta Bella is rolling out its D’Asporto food truck on Wednesday, November 3, making five stops around Seattle, giving away 50 of its new porchetta sandwiches at each stop. The porchetta sandwich is made with herb roasted pork, caciocavallo cheese, peppers, arugula, lemon aioli, and dijon mustard. The food truck will stop at Green Lake, Alki Beach, as well as fire houses and medical centers.

