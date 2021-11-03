Ba Bar Adds a Vegan Walk-Up Window to Its SLU Location

Next Friday, November 12, Vietnamese restaurant Ba Bar will open a walk-up window called Ba Bar Green that will serve an exclusively vegan menu at its South Lake Union location at 500 Terry Avenue North. Ba Bar has three locations throughout Seattle, as well as sister restaurants Monsoon in Bellevue and Capitol Hill. Ba Bar Green was started by Ba Bar owners Eric Banh and Teresa Nguyen along with Chef Chris Michel.

“We’re listening to the changing needs of our customers and family members, and many are moving away from eating meat and are more curious about plant-based eating,” said Banh. “There is a growing number of ‘flexitarians’ that is conscious about their meat intake for environmental concerns or perceived health benefits; we now have a delicious, dedicated vegan outpost, whatever their motivation may be.”

Ba Bar Green’s menu will include both grab-and-go and made-to-order items. Highlights include the kabocha and sweet potato malay laksa made with red curry, coconut milk, tofu puffs, bean sprouts, and rice noodles; lemongrass tofu Singapore noodle, with mushrooms, mung bean noodles, JUST Egg, red bell pepper, cilantro, and lime; dan dan noodles with Beyond Meat, Tianjin preserved vegetables, Szechuan peppercorn oil, noodles, and tamari; and banh mi options with soyrizo or braised tofu.

Cookie’s Country Chicken finds a home in Ballard

Cookie’s Country Chicken announced it was halting all pop-up events and focusing on opening its new Ballard location on Market Street. The new location will include an expanded menu, with more biscuit, bowl, and soup options, as well as beer and wine. The 2-year-old fried chicken pop-up was a mainstay in Pioneer Square, close to Lumen Field. In an Instagram post, owner Brian Chandler expressed enthusiasm for opening a restaurant in Ballard, a neighborhood with a strong nautical history. “Having spent ten years in the Maritime industry, I couldn’t think of a part of the city I’m more excited to contribute to,” he said.

Indian restaurant The Roll Pod is coming to White Center

The Roll Pod, an Indian restaurant that specializes in kati rolls and bowls, is opening at 9602 16th Avenue Southwest in White Center on Saturday, November 6, at 6 p.m. The Roll Pod has a location in Bellevue and a food truck that regularly serves South Lake Union. Rolls are made with wheat roti, layered with fried egg, crunchy greens, cilantro-mint chutney, and fillings like paneer masala or aloo gobi matar.

Celebrate Diwali with special takeout menus at Spice Waala

Indian street food restaurant Spice Waala is offering a special pick-up menu for Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs. The vegetarian menu includes an appetizer of hara bhara kebab, spinach, and potato patties; kadai paneer, spicy paneer with peppers, and onions; lentil stew daal fry; dessert, and more. The menu is available for pick-up at Spice Waala’s Capitol Hill and Ballard locations only on Thursday, November 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.