The Kraken Open 32 Bar & Grill at the Iceplex

Seattle’s hockey team now has a sports bar of its own. 32 Bar & Grill opens tomorrow, November 6, in the west side of the Kraken Community Iceplex, the team’s training hub in Northgate. The sports bar has capacity for 250 people, a private dining space, views into both the Starbucks Rink and Smartsheet Rink, and 17 TVs, as well as tons of hockey memorabilia — including 300 hockey sticks covering the ceiling, and a collection of over 1,000 pucks from around the world on the bar top.

General manager of the Iceplex Rob Lampman called 32 Bar & Grill “the ultimate Kraken hockey atmosphere.”

The sports bar will host watch parties for Kraken games in addition to other Seattle sports teams. The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but diners can expect offerings from the Kraken’s executive chef Brandon Cathey, whose previous experience includes opening the Argentine restaurant Patagōn at the Charter Hotel downtown. The 32 in the sports bar’s name is a tribute to the 32,000 fans that made it possible for the Seattle Kraken to become the NHL’s 32nd team, and the degree Fahrenheit at which water freezes.

The Neighbor Lady, Jerk Shack, and Raised Doughnuts are coming to Midtown Square in the Central District

The new Midtown Square complex at 23rd Avenue and East Union Street in the Central District will be the future home of a handful of mostly BIPOC-owned restaurants and businesses. Yesterday, November 4, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported on the progress of Midtown Square, a mix of over 400 housing units, a plaza, and commercial storefronts. Popular bar the Neighbor Lady and doughnut shop Raised Doughnuts are moving into the complex; Caribbean restaurant Jerk Shack is opening a second location in the complex as well. Midtown Square will also be the future home to Black arts nonprofit Arté Noir, So Beautiful Salon, and another yet-to-be-announced restaurant.

Big Chicken has big news for Seattle

Shaquille O’Neal’s fried chicken sandwich chain Big Chicken will be opening up new locations around Seattle. Restaurant operators David and Lorri Jones signed a multi-unit deal to expand Big Chicken in Seattle. The Seattle-based husband and wife duo own multiple Subway locations, as well as their own Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers chain. Big Chicken had its Seattle debut as one of the restaurants in the Climate Pledge Arena, which opened on October 22.