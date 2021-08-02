A List of Seattle-area Restaurants and Bars Still Checking Proof Of Vaccination

For around five months starting last October, Seattle-area restaurant workers were required to stop guests at the doors of bars and restaurants to ask for proof of vaccination before dining inside. The King County mandate requiring bars and restaurants to check for vaccine proof (or a negative COVID-19 test) for indoor dining expired on March 1, but some Seattle-area restaurants and bars are opting to require customers to be vaccinated anyway.
Before the mandate began, at least 140 Seattle-area restaurants were requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining. And 87 percents of respondents in an Eater Seattle poll released last September wanted the city to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Some business owners, though found the requirement to be another burden for short-staffed restaurants and bars.
Since some Seattle-area restaurants started requiring proof of vaccination last July, there has been some pushback from anti-vaxxers looking to punish bars and restaurants for these measures by leaving one-star reviews on Yelp and Google. Other restaurateurs, though, including Cafe Lago’s Carla Leonardi, say most guests have appreciated the stricter vaccination measures.
Below is a non-exhaustive list of restaurants and bars still requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gathered from social media announcements and email and phone confirmations. Some restaurants are letting unvaccinated customers dine outside; others are only letting vaccinated customers in all parts of the business. Most of the places below accept a cell phone photo of vaccination cards as verification (rather than the card itself), as long as the picture is accompanied by a valid ID.
If you see any other businesses with similar vaccine requirements or notice changes to policies at businesses already on this list, please send us a tip.
BALLARD
Ballard Station
Watson’s Counter
BEACON HILL
Breezy Town Pizza
The Flora Bakehouse
Homer
Musang
BELLEVUE
Fogrose Atelier
BELLTOWN
Navy Strength
Trade Winds Tavern
CAPITOL HILL/FIRST HILL
Artusi
Glo’s Cafe
Bait Shop
Capitol Cider
The Doctor’s Office
Linda’s Tavern
Inside Passage
Oddfellow’s
Rumba
Unicorn/Narwhal
Union
Spinasse
Vito’s
COLUMBIA CITY/HILLMAN CITY
Archipelago
Off Alley
Twilight on Rainier
DENNY TRIANGLE/DOWNTOWN
Le Caviste
EASTLAKE/CASCADE
Sushi Kappo Tamura
GEORGETOWN
Ciudad
Mezzanotte
GREENWOOD/PHINNEY RIDGE
Oliver’s Twist
Windy City Pie
KIRKLAND
Cafe Juanita
Nasai Teriyaki
MADISON VALLEY
Cafe Flora
Surrell
MONTLAKE
Cafe Lago
QUUENE ANNE
Betty Restaurant & Bar
RAVENNA
Nasai Teriyaki
REDMOND
Nasai Teriyaki
U DISTRICT
Nasai Teriyaki