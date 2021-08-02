A List of Seattle-area Restaurants and Bars Still Checking Proof Of Vaccination

For around five months starting last October, Seattle-area restaurant workers were required to stop guests at the doors of bars and restaurants to ask for proof of vaccination before dining inside. The King County mandate requiring bars and restaurants to check for vaccine proof (or a negative COVID-19 test) for indoor dining expired on March 1, but some Seattle-area restaurants and bars are opting to require customers to be vaccinated anyway.

Before the mandate began, at least 140 Seattle-area restaurants were requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining. And 87 percents of respondents in an Eater Seattle poll released last September wanted the city to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Some business owners, though found the requirement to be another burden for short-staffed restaurants and bars.

Since some Seattle-area restaurants started requiring proof of vaccination last July, there has been some pushback from anti-vaxxers looking to punish bars and restaurants for these measures by leaving one-star reviews on Yelp and Google. Other restaurateurs, though, including Cafe Lago’s Carla Leonardi, say most guests have appreciated the stricter vaccination measures.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of restaurants and bars still requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gathered from social media announcements and email and phone confirmations. Some restaurants are letting unvaccinated customers dine outside; others are only letting vaccinated customers in all parts of the business. Most of the places below accept a cell phone photo of vaccination cards as verification (rather than the card itself), as long as the picture is accompanied by a valid ID.

If you see any other businesses with similar vaccine requirements or notice changes to policies at businesses already on this list, please send us a tip.

BALLARD

Ballard Station

Watson’s Counter

BEACON HILL

Breezy Town Pizza

The Flora Bakehouse

Homer

Musang

BELLEVUE

Fogrose Atelier

BELLTOWN

Navy Strength

Trade Winds Tavern

CAPITOL HILL/FIRST HILL

Artusi

Glo’s Cafe

Bait Shop

Capitol Cider

The Doctor’s Office

Linda’s Tavern

Inside Passage

Oddfellow’s

Rumba

Unicorn/Narwhal

Union

Spinasse

Vito’s

COLUMBIA CITY/HILLMAN CITY

Archipelago

Off Alley

Twilight on Rainier

DENNY TRIANGLE/DOWNTOWN

Le Caviste

EASTLAKE/CASCADE

Sushi Kappo Tamura

GEORGETOWN

Ciudad

Mezzanotte

GREENWOOD/PHINNEY RIDGE

Oliver’s Twist

Windy City Pie

KIRKLAND

Cafe Juanita

Nasai Teriyaki

MADISON VALLEY

Cafe Flora

Surrell

MONTLAKE

Cafe Lago

QUUENE ANNE

Betty Restaurant & Bar

RAVENNA

Nasai Teriyaki

REDMOND

Nasai Teriyaki

U DISTRICT

Nasai Teriyaki