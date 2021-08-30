Welcome back to Eater News, a semi-regular round-up of mini news bites. Have info to share? Email intel to seattle@eater.com.

State Shellfish Officials Announce Razor Clam Dig Dates for Local Beaches

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) recently announced 62 tentative dates for recreational razor clam digs on the Washington coast, starting up in mid-September and planned through the end of the year. But the key word here is “tentative,” since the state’s shellfish industry has been so vulnerable to environmental conditions. One might remember that the WDFW was forced to shut down razor clam digs on the state’s beaches through mid-November last year due to high levels of marine toxins. And that’s not to mention the troubling disruptions caused by this summer’s extreme heat, which killed off mussels, clams, and oysters en masse and led to a spike in vibriosis cases. But the WDFW seems optimistic that the coming razor clam season will be a decent one. All open beaches — including Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis — will feature increased limits, with diggers allowed to keep 20 clams instead of the usual 15.

Intriguing Lineup and Location Set for Omnivorous Food Fest

This year’s edition of Omnivorous could be a rager. Community Roots Housing announced that its October 14 food and drink event — which raises money for the group’s mission of providing affordable housing to low-income Seattle residents — will feature a lineup of Seattle culinary heavy hitters, including Communion, Hello Robin, L’Oursin, Marjorie, NuFlours, Optimism Brewing, and Rachel’s Ginger Beer. It will also take place outside at the still-in-the-works Capitol Hill Station Plaza, one of the more high profile retail and residential projects in the city. While not all of the plaza’s commercial tenants will be open by mid-October (Glo’s, for instance, is planning its new location there for 2022), most of the outdoor space should be in shape (the Capitol Hill Farmers Market moved to the spot earlier this year). Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and the event is 21-plus.

Duke’s Seafood Offers Frozen Chowder at Metropolitan Markets

Famed Pacific Northwest seafood chain Duke’s is banking on the popularity of its creamy soups for home cooking. On Monday, August 30, the company announced that a selection of chowder offerings will be available in the frozen food aisles at Metropolitan Market stores throughout Puget Sound region. Shoppers can purchase a selection of four soup varieties — the basic chowder version, a lobster-based one, Rajin’ Cajun Chicken and Corn Chowder, and a new Dungeness crab bisque — with prices from $13.99 to $15.99. Each of the chowders come in 16-ounce bags designed for quick reheating, with each pouch billed as serving two as an entrée or four for smaller portions. Years ago, Duke’s had put out some frozen chowders for retail at Costco only, but the company has not gone all-in on a full grocery store offering with individual packages until now.