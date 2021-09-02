Beer Lovers Paradise Chuck’s Hop Shop Plots New Location at Seward Park Bookstore

Welcome back to Eater News, a semi-regular round-up of mini news bites. Have info to share? Email intel to seattle@eater.com.

Chuck’s Hop Shop Plots New Location at Third Place Books in Seward Park

Chuck’s Hop Shop — the longtime beer lovers destination from former Barbecue Smith owner Chuck Shin — is planning to open its third location at Third Place Books in Seward Park, per an announcement on Instagram. ​​”This location will feature an espresso bar, a TBD restaurant concept, an expansive and well curated tap list, and the same great family focused environment you’ve come to love,” the post reads. Over the past decade, Chuck’s has developed a strong following in Greenwood and the Central District for an extensive tap list that covers a range of beer styles and breweries. Both those locations are kid- and dog-friendly, with patios and food trucks. It will now take over the space vacated by Raconteur, which had a restaurant, downstairs bar, and some outdoor seating. Chuck’s hasn’t released an opening timeline for the new spot, yet, but fans can follow progress on Instagram.

Another Big Cider-Beer Collaboration Is on the Way

Speaking of beer news, Everett-based Crucible Brewing and Soundbite Cider are combining forces on a new collaborative brewery-cidery in Crown Hill called Pour Decisions. Per My Ballard, the new spot will take over the location formerly occupied by all-day cafe the Dane, which closed in April after four years. Crucible co-owner Dick Mergens told My Ballard that the project was heavily influenced by the soon-to-open joint venture from Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker, which took advantage of a recent state bill that made sharing space between alcohol producers more flexible. Mergens said that the location will get only a light refresh, and though there will be no onsite kitchen, the two businesses plan to open a beer garden and host food trucks. Crucible and Soundbite are neighbors in Everett, and even share a forklift.

Hot Portland Food Cart Plans Seattle Pop-up for Seahawks Home Games

The Farmer and the Beast — a Portland-based food cart known for stellar smash burgers, salads, and bowls — is launching a pop-up in Pioneer Square for football season. The operation will set up shop at Box House Saloon starting September 19 (the Seahawks’ first contest of the season at Lumen Field) and will be camped out there on subsequent home games for the rest of the year. On the menu is a short menu of Nicky USA ground beef burgers and a braised bacon steak BLT salad alongside garlic truffle sides, as well as some vegetarian alternatives. Eater PDX has praised the Farmer and the Beast for its smash burgers “with a flavor reminiscent of a backyard cookout in all of the best ways.”