Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.

For the food people, there’s a ticket (available for $40 online), which includes 12 local bites paired with 12 drinks from five Pike Place Market businesses: Indi Chocolate, Made In Washington, Northwest Tasting, Truffle Queen, and A﻿trium Kitchen. Bites include cider doughnuts, paired with a sparkling apple cider nonalcoholic cocktail, Coro mole salami with White Heron Pinot noir, and local plum pate de fruit aged in Copperworks gin.

Another Californian halal hot chicken chain arrives in Seattle

Just over a month ago, Dave’s Hot Chicken, a wildly popular California-born Nashville hot chicken franchise, announced it had made a deal to open 10 locations in the Seattle area. On September 28, Al’s Hot Chicken (another LA-based hot chicken chain) did a soft-opening for its first location in the Seattle area, at 2102 Mildred Street West in Tacoma.

Perhaps trying to out-do Dave’s, Al’s has plans for 20 Nashville hot chicken shops around the Seattle area. Both fried chicken chains are halal, though Al’s makes its halal status a bigger focus in its marketing.

Al’s Hot Chicken locations serve Nashville hot chicken wings, legs, and breasts with five spiciness levels, from completely mild to “LA’s Hottest,” which comes in at 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units (the unit used to measure spiciness) — and which is only served to customers after they sign a waiver. The chicken is served with toast, fries, and pickles. There are also Nashville hot chicken sandwiches served with fries, Nashville hot chicken and waffles, and southern sides including mac and cheese, cheese fries, collard greens, and fried pickles.

While these two Californian chains are going to make Nashville hot chicken more available than ever Seattlelites, the dish is already available at independent local restaurants like Cookie’s Country Chicken in Ballard and Sisters and Brothers in Queen Anne.

Lowrider Cookie Company moves its headquarters to Burien

Popular Seattle cookie company Lowrider Cookie Company, which started off as a pop-up before opening up two successful retail locations in Seattle, has now expanded to Burien. The new cookie shop is serving as the company’s new headquarters and is located at 216 SW 153d Street.