Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing

You have through December 19 to eat Mixtape Pasta’s fresh noodles and dance at Ronette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop

by Adam H. Callaghan
A checkered floor in black and pink in front of a stage with a pink curtain drawn back.
Ronette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont.
Ronette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop

Less than a year after opening the doors to its spacious dance floor with black and pink checkered tiles and a disco ball, Ronnette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont has announced it will close after service on Monday, December 19.

“We each have other things in our lives that we need to focus on and have decided Ronette’s is not going to be a long term project for us right now,” owners Ben Verellen, Ele Sykes, Paul Ohlhaut, and Steve Snere wrote on Instagram. Verellen also owns Bar House in Fremont.

Ronette’s, which replaced Drunky Two Shoes at 4105 Leary Way NW in April, has been a hot new destination for go-go dancing, disco, and classic hip-hop in a dance club scene largely dominated by electronic music. In an unlikely team-up, the bar also serves fresh pasta and salads from Mixtape Pasta chef Megan Barone alongside boozy slushies.

