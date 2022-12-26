 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Writers Couldn’t Quit These Restaurants and Neighborhoods in 2022

Places like Kati Vegan Thai, Fremont Bowl, and the Central District proved reliable this year

by Adam H. Callaghan
A bowl full of vegetables and broth on a table that also has mushrooms and other vegetables on it
Kati Vegan Thai in South Lake Union.
Kati Vegan Thai

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years.

What were your regular go-to destinations in 2022?

Meg van Huygen, food writer

Chops in Lynnwood for the Flaming Boar and the Soba Loco! Lasa, also in Lynnwood, for that gorgeous lechon kawali roll. Big Boys Kainan in Kent for the chicken adobo loco moco! The Valley in Tacoma for their big-ass towering patty melt. Geo’s Cuban on Aurora (both locations) for every single sandwich but especially the chicken fricassee and the classic cubano.

Corinne Whiting, travel/lifestyle writer and copyeditor

Brimmer & Heeltap — and its daytime garden oasis cafe — Red Arrow Cafe. Fremont’s Kaosamai for friendly, neighborly service and delicious Thai.

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

There were three spots that I couldn’t stay away from: Musang for crunchy lumpia followed by glorious slabs of short rib kare kare on garlic rice, Lupo for pizza, ice cream, and their spicy rigatoni sleeper hit, and of course, Tubs Gourmet Subs for whenever I felt like having a chicken club dunked in ranch. Which, as it turns out, was very often.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

Having Tomo near my home in White Center meant a reliably great meal, especially during the summer vegetable harvests. I also got to pop into Off Alley a few times and still fondly recall the soothing nettle soup from one of the spring menus.

Jay Friedman, contributor, Eater Seattle

2022 was another year of dining with COVID caution, so my standby for takeout food remained Fremont Bowl. The chirashi donburi is an amazing value, offering a wide variety of seafood over a generous amount of rice.

Sabra Boyd, journalist

Kati Vegan Thai is a relaxing oasis respite from South Lake Union’s jackhammers and traffic. With patio views of Cascade Park’s community garden, quick service, playful appetizers, and a colorful menu featuring organic purple jasmine rice that smells like a warm hug, Kati has one of the best yellow curries in the city.

What neighborhood were you most excited to dine in this year?

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

From the perspective of a North Seattle resident, the only correct answer is West Seattle. The bridge is back, baby! My stomach — and my Subaru’s gas mileage — are both thrilled.

Meg van Huygen, food writer

The Central District has been poppin’. Communion, obviously, along with Reckless Noodles, Wood Shop BBQ, Jackson’s Catfish Corner, Wonder, and East African Imports and Restaurant are just a few faves. I have a lot to say about Tacoma as well, which is not a neighborhood but has a super exciting food scene. My partner bought a house there, and every weekend I visit him is an incredible culinary adventure. Especially excited about all the Colombian and Argentine food down there.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

I’ve always enjoyed dining in the Central District, but there’s even more to explore these days with Communion in full force, Simply Soulful opening its larger new location, Cafe Avole landing in the neighborhood, Jackson’s Catfish Corner returning, and Metier Brewing opening up a taproom. Not to mention Oaky’s Tex Mex, Raised Doughnuts…it’s hard to know where to begin for a food/drink crawl.

Reckless Noodles

2519 S Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98144 (206) 329-5499 Visit Website

Lupo

4303 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103 (206) 547-2144 Visit Website

Off Alley

Rainier Avenue South, , WA 98118 (206) 488-6170 Visit Website

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 Northwest Market Street, , WA 98107 (206) 420-2534 Visit Website
Foursquare

Simply Soulful

2909-B East Madison Street, , WA 98112 (206) 474-9841 Visit Website

WOOD SHOP BBQ

2513 South Jackson Street, , WA 98144 (206) 485-7381 Visit Website

Jackson’s Catfish Corner

2218 South Jackson Street, , WA 98144 (206) 420-3911 Visit Website

Fremont Bowl

4258 Fremont Avenue North, , WA 98103 (206) 504-3095 Visit Website

Avole

2330 East Union Street, , WA 98122 (206) 565-4884 Visit Website

The Valley

1206 Puyallup Avenue, , WA 98421 (253) 248-4265 Visit Website

Chops

3411 184th Street Southwest, , WA 98037 (425) 582-8377

TOMO

9811 16th Avenue Southwest, , WA 98106 Visit Website

Big Boys Kainan

21230 84th Avenue South, , WA 98032 (253) 246-7450 Visit Website

Communion

2350 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122 Visit Website

Raised Doughnuts

1101 23rd Avenue, , WA 98122 (206) 945-2353 Visit Website

Kati Vegan Thai

1190 Thomas Street, , WA 98109 (323) 989-1968 Visit Website

Musang

2524 Beacon Avenue South, , WA 98144 (206) 708-6871 Visit Website

