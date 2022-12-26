Seattle Writers Couldn’t Quit These Restaurants and Neighborhoods in 2022

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years.

What were your regular go-to destinations in 2022?

Meg van Huygen, food writer

Chops in Lynnwood for the Flaming Boar and the Soba Loco! Lasa, also in Lynnwood, for that gorgeous lechon kawali roll. Big Boys Kainan in Kent for the chicken adobo loco moco! The Valley in Tacoma for their big-ass towering patty melt. Geo’s Cuban on Aurora (both locations) for every single sandwich but especially the chicken fricassee and the classic cubano.

Corinne Whiting, travel/lifestyle writer and copyeditor

Brimmer & Heeltap — and its daytime garden oasis cafe — Red Arrow Cafe. Fremont’s Kaosamai for friendly, neighborly service and delicious Thai.

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

There were three spots that I couldn’t stay away from: Musang for crunchy lumpia followed by glorious slabs of short rib kare kare on garlic rice, Lupo for pizza, ice cream, and their spicy rigatoni sleeper hit, and of course, Tubs Gourmet Subs for whenever I felt like having a chicken club dunked in ranch. Which, as it turns out, was very often.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

Having Tomo near my home in White Center meant a reliably great meal, especially during the summer vegetable harvests. I also got to pop into Off Alley a few times and still fondly recall the soothing nettle soup from one of the spring menus.

Jay Friedman, contributor, Eater Seattle

2022 was another year of dining with COVID caution, so my standby for takeout food remained Fremont Bowl. The chirashi donburi is an amazing value, offering a wide variety of seafood over a generous amount of rice.

Sabra Boyd, journalist

Kati Vegan Thai is a relaxing oasis respite from South Lake Union’s jackhammers and traffic. With patio views of Cascade Park’s community garden, quick service, playful appetizers, and a colorful menu featuring organic purple jasmine rice that smells like a warm hug, Kati has one of the best yellow curries in the city.

What neighborhood were you most excited to dine in this year?

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

From the perspective of a North Seattle resident, the only correct answer is West Seattle. The bridge is back, baby! My stomach — and my Subaru’s gas mileage — are both thrilled.

Meg van Huygen, food writer

The Central District has been poppin’. Communion, obviously, along with Reckless Noodles, Wood Shop BBQ, Jackson’s Catfish Corner, Wonder, and East African Imports and Restaurant are just a few faves. I have a lot to say about Tacoma as well, which is not a neighborhood but has a super exciting food scene. My partner bought a house there, and every weekend I visit him is an incredible culinary adventure. Especially excited about all the Colombian and Argentine food down there.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

I’ve always enjoyed dining in the Central District, but there’s even more to explore these days with Communion in full force, Simply Soulful opening its larger new location, Cafe Avole landing in the neighborhood, Jackson’s Catfish Corner returning, and Metier Brewing opening up a taproom. Not to mention Oaky’s Tex Mex, Raised Doughnuts…it’s hard to know where to begin for a food/drink crawl.