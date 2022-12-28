These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years.

What was your saddest restaurant closure of 2022?

Meg van Huygen, food writer

Bunsoy! Too soon! It was only open for about ten minutes!

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

I get so emotional about restaurant closures that sometimes my fiancé brings home flowers when the news breaks. But what actually saddened me to tears is when Mt. Bagel shut their doors to move their bagels-and-schmear operation to Bend. It’s a shame that not more Seattleites knew about Mt. Bagel’s magnificence (read: a complicated ordering process meant you had to be committed) but their crackly, malty goodness shall live on in my freezer until I eat them—or until they form ice crystals in my attempt to procrastinate those final bites. You know, whichever comes first.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

Kedai Makan’s closure was a blow — and, just down the block, it was a bummer that Dacha Diner couldn’t make it work. I’ll miss the khachapuri.

Jay Friedman, contributor, Eater Seattle

The saddest closure for me was Seven Stars Pepper, not so much for the quality of the food (there are better Sichuan restaurants in the area), but for the challenge it represented in running a restaurant at the 12th and Jackson intersection. I enjoyed many satisfying meals at Seven Stars, and I hope the other restaurants in that area can survive.