 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

RIP Kedai Makan, Bunsoy, and other restaurants that left big holes

by Adam H. Callaghan
A spread of food from Bunsoy including pork sisig, roasted bone marrow, crispy pancit, Dungeness crab with balaw sauce, and two types of lumpia on white plates on a wood surface.
Former Ballard restaurant Bunsoy.
Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years.

What was your saddest restaurant closure of 2022?

Meg van Huygen, food writer

Bunsoy! Too soon! It was only open for about ten minutes!

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

I get so emotional about restaurant closures that sometimes my fiancé brings home flowers when the news breaks. But what actually saddened me to tears is when Mt. Bagel shut their doors to move their bagels-and-schmear operation to Bend. It’s a shame that not more Seattleites knew about Mt. Bagel’s magnificence (read: a complicated ordering process meant you had to be committed) but their crackly, malty goodness shall live on in my freezer until I eat them—or until they form ice crystals in my attempt to procrastinate those final bites. You know, whichever comes first.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

Kedai Makan’s closure was a blow — and, just down the block, it was a bummer that Dacha Diner couldn’t make it work. I’ll miss the khachapuri.

Jay Friedman, contributor, Eater Seattle

The saddest closure for me was Seven Stars Pepper, not so much for the quality of the food (there are better Sichuan restaurants in the area), but for the challenge it represented in running a restaurant at the 12th and Jackson intersection. I enjoyed many satisfying meals at Seven Stars, and I hope the other restaurants in that area can survive.

Foursquare

Seven Stars Pepper

1207 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144 (206) 568-6446 Visit Website

Dacha Diner

1416 East Olive Way, , WA 98122 (206) 708-6855 Visit Website

Bunsoy

2221 Northwest Market Street, , WA 98107 (206) 829-8963 Visit Website
Foursquare

Kedai Makan

1802 Bellevue Avenue, , WA 98122 Visit Website

The Latest

Local Food Writers’ Most Anticipated Restaurants and Biggest Hopes for 2023

By Adam H. Callaghan

The Best and Worst Restaurant Trends of 2022, According to Those Who Cover Them

By Adam H. Callaghan

What Were the Best Meals Seattle Food Writers Ate This Year?

By Adam H. Callaghan

Experts Select Seattle’s Most Exciting New Restaurants of 2022

By Adam H. Callaghan

Seattle Writers Couldn’t Quit These Restaurants and Neighborhoods in 2022

By Adam H. Callaghan

Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing

By Adam H. Callaghan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Seattle newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world