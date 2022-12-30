 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Restaurants That Really Stepped Up for the Community This Year

Places like Askatu and Musang provided allergen-free lunches for immunocompromised nurses and ran youth programs

by Adam H. Callaghan
A woman holds a sheet pan full of mooncakes.
Askatu owner and head baker Estela Martinez shows off a tray of mooncakes about to be baked.
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years.

Was there one restaurant in particular that you felt really stepped up for your local community? How did they do so?

Meg van Huygen, food writer

Mark Thai Food Box in the U District gives away TONS and TONS of their handy little to-go meals directly to the homeless community, and in fact, they even mobilize and visit tent cities to hand them out. They feed a lot of students for free, as well as folks who were broke thanks to the pandemic, and pretty much anyone who’s hungry. I can’t say enough good about Mark and Picha PInkaow. They sincerely just wanna feed everybody.

Sabra Boyd, journalist

Askatu Bakery provided allergen-free lunches for immunocompromised nurses at vaccination clinics.

Aimee Rizzo, editor, the Infatuation Seattle

The Pastry Project is an organization that provides free pastry training to individuals facing barriers, so they’re already stepping up for the community 24/7. But when Roe v. Wade was overturned this year, they took immediate action to host a fundraiser supporting Bakers Against Racism, with proceeds benefitting reproductive rights and access to safe abortions. Among the folks involved were Saint Bread, Mamnoon, the London Plane, Volunteer Park Cafe, and more.

Corinne Whiting, travel/lifestyle writer and copyeditor

Despite countless break-ins and other setbacks, Life On Mars continues to provide an inviting, vinyl- and vegan-fare-fueled space for the community in Capitol Hill.

Gabe Guarente, senior editor, SEAtoday

Musang continues to do excellent work with its community kitchen and youth program Little Wildcats, which hosts food education, art, and cultural activities for kids.

Volunteer Park Cafe

The London Plane

Saint Bread

Life On Mars

Mamnoon

Mark Thai Food Box

Musang

Askatu Bakery

