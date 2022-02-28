 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gov. Inslee Is Now Lifting Washington’s Mask Mandate on March 12

The mandate is ending nine days earlier than planned in response to CDC guidance

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart
The Seattle skyline, with the Space Needle on the right.
The Seattle skyline.
Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is ending the state’s indoor mask mandate on March 12, nine days earlier than planned, after federal officials loosened guidelines on face coverings last week.

Starting March 11 at 11:59 p.m., masks will no longer be required in restaurants, bars, and most other indoor settings in Washington, though they will still be required in certain settings, like health care and correctional facilities. Inslee made the announcement in a joint news release with the governors of Oregon and California, who are also loosening their masking guidelines.

“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” Inslee said in the joint statement. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the same day that the county’s indoor mask order will drop concurrently with the state’s mask mandate. Snohomish County is also lifting its indoor mask mandate on March 12. Meanwhile, King County’s vaccine verification requirement for indoor dining (and other indoor activities) will end March 1.

Throughout the pandemic, Seattle area restaurant owners and workers have been split on their opinions about masking and vaccine verification requirements. Some restaurants will keep requiring diners to prove their vaccination status and wear masks to dine indoors, even once the mandates expire.

The Latest

Seattle Outdoor Dining Permits Extended to 2023

By Mark Van Streefkerk

Here Are the 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalists from Washington

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Washington Is Dropping Its Indoor Mask Mandate on March 21

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Seattle Legend Ms. Helen Brings Her Famous Oxtails and Gumbo Back to the Central District

By Naomi Tomky

Seattle Food Delivery Drivers Ask City Council for a Guaranteed Minimum Wage

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

King County Will Drop COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for Indoor Dining

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Seattle newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world