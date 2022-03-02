Tavolàta and Rubinstein Bagels Will Open Locations in Downtown Redmond

Ethan Stowell’s growing pasta mini-chain Tavolàta is opening a downtown Redmond restaurant in the same building as what will be the third location of Seattle’s Rubinstein Bagels.

The businesses will be part of a new mixed-use building called Porch + Park at 16001 Redmond Way, two blocks from the Downtown Redmond light rail station, which is slated to be completed in December.

Tavolàta, which already has locations in Belltown, Capitol Hill, Spokane, and on Stone Way in Fremont/Wallingford, makes some of the Seattle area’s best pasta, serving well-executed renditions of classics like cacio e pepe and bolognese as well as a squid-ink pasta.

Rubinstein bagels is famous cookbook author J. Kenji López Alt’s go-to bagel shop in Seattle and makes tangy, chewy bagels with sourdough starter and plenty of bagel sandwich options.

A Seattle chef competes on “Top Chef”

Luke Kolpin, a Seattle native and former Canlis cook is competing on the 19th season of Bravo’s Top Chef. He recently came back to the Northwest after eight and a half years at the world-famous Noma restaurant in Denmark and plans to open a restaurant in the Seattle area soon.

With his strong resume, he’s a likely winner for this season. Shota Nakajima, of Capitol Hill restaurant Taku, was a finalist for the last season and will return as a guest judge for the competition. Kolpin’s episode will air March 3 on Bravo at 8 p.m.

A coalition of Seattle-area chefs helm a blood drive

Bloodworks Northwest is partnering with prominent Seattle chefs and food organizations to encourage donating blood, which is in extremely short supply due to a drop in blood drives during the pandemic.

The coalition includes organizations like Pike Place Market and Woodinville Wine Country as well as chefs including Holly Smith of Cafe Juanita, Preeti Agarwal of Meesha and Kricket Club, and Ethan Stowell.

Jason Wilson, of the Lakehouse Bellevue, is hosting the launch to the “Savor Life, Save a Life” campaign on March 3; blood donors will be entered into a monthly raffle for a culinary experience from a participating chef.

More information at bloodworksnw.org