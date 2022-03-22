A ‘Chopped’ Reunion Pops Up At Kaleena Bliss’ Seattle Restaurant

A “Chopped” Reunion is coming to Seattle tomorrow — chef Kaleena Bliss, the winner of February’s “Chopped, Casino Royale” competition is partnering with Chef Monique Burns, another competitor on the show, for a three-course dinner at Conversation Seattle downtown. Burns, who comes from Arizona, is bringing ingredients from the desert to add to Bliss’ Northwest fare.

There will be a 30-minute reception with sparkling wine and appetizers before the dinner, and dishes include a quesadilla with nopales and shrimp, ancho chili grilled chicken, and prickly pear rhubarb cobbler.

Tinte Cellars and Lowrider Cookie Company partner for a wine and cookies event

The Georgetown tasting room of Tinte Cellars and and Seattle’s Lowrider Cookie Company are collaborating to serve cookies with flights of Washington wine on March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and are available online.

Woodinville’s Barking Frog hosts women winemaker dinner

Chef Bobby Moore of Woodinville’s Barking Frog restaurant is partnering with three women-owned wine companies, Erica Orr’s Orr Wines, Robin Pollard’s Pollard Vineyard, and Mari Womack’s Damsel Cellars, for a March 31 dinner at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $250 and are available online.