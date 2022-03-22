 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A ‘Chopped’ Reunion Pops Up At Kaleena Bliss’ Seattle Restaurant

Tinte Cellars and Lowrider Cookie Company pair wine and cookies in Georgetown, plus more news

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart
A dark-haired women with a ponytail wearing a white chefs shirt and an apron sits on a brown couch.
Conversation Seattle’s chef Kaleena Bliss recently won a “Chopped: Casino Royale” competition.
Courtesy of Thompson Seattle

A “Chopped” Reunion is coming to Seattle tomorrow — chef Kaleena Bliss, the winner of February’s “Chopped, Casino Royale” competition is partnering with Chef Monique Burns, another competitor on the show, for a three-course dinner at Conversation Seattle downtown. Burns, who comes from Arizona, is bringing ingredients from the desert to add to Bliss’ Northwest fare.

There will be a 30-minute reception with sparkling wine and appetizers before the dinner, and dishes include a quesadilla with nopales and shrimp, ancho chili grilled chicken, and prickly pear rhubarb cobbler.

Tinte Cellars and Lowrider Cookie Company partner for a wine and cookies event

The Georgetown tasting room of Tinte Cellars and and Seattle’s Lowrider Cookie Company are collaborating to serve cookies with flights of Washington wine on March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and are available online.

Woodinville’s Barking Frog hosts women winemaker dinner

Chef Bobby Moore of Woodinville’s Barking Frog restaurant is partnering with three women-owned wine companies, Erica Orr’s Orr Wines, Robin Pollard’s Pollard Vineyard, and Mari Womack’s Damsel Cellars, for a March 31 dinner at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $250 and are available online.

The Latest

Seattle Now Has Its First Unionized Starbucks Location

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

U District’s First-Ever Cherry Blossom Festival Kicks Off This Friday

By Mark Van Streefkerk

A Malaysian and Taiwanese Pop-Up Collaboration is Coming to Columbia City

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

These Are the 2022 James Beard Award Finalists From Seattle

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

The Owner of Rondo and Tamari Bar Opens a Bainbridge Island Poke Restaurant

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Chef John Sundstrom’s Lark Restaurant Returns After a Two-Year Hiatus

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Seattle newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world