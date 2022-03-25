Shubert Ho’s Seattle-Area Restaurants Raise Money for Ukraine

Six businesses owned by restaurateur Shubert Ho in the Seattle area are donating 10% of sales on different days over the next couple of weeks to World Central Kitchen, an organization that’s helping provide hot meals to Ukrainians suffering from the Russian invasion of their country.

The restaurants are donating proceeds on the following days: Bar Dojo (March 28), Salt & Iron (March 29), Market Edmonds (April 4), Fire & The Feast (April 5), Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato (April 11), and Market Seattle (April 13). Ho is hoping to raise at least $10,000 from the fundraiser. More information is available on Ho’s restaurant group website.

Meanwhile, Tutta Bella is serving a Peremoha (Ukrainian for victory) cocktail and donating all proceeds from the drink to Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit organization supporting Ukrainians in their pursuit of a democratic society. The drink is a mix of vodka, amaro, lemon juice, and ginger beer. The restaurant’s lead gnocchi maker, Iryna Mykhalchuk, and two other employees are from Ukraine, and the restaurant is urging people to donate to Razom for Ukraine’s fundraiser on Facebook.

Ballard gets its first Mexican coffee shop

The owners of Mexican steakhouse Asadero, which has locations in Ballard and Kent, just opened Valentina’s Cafe on Leary Avenue NW just off of Northwest Market Street in Ballard.

The cafe is focused on Mexican coffee and chocolate drinks like the Valencia Mocha, a drink made with coffee, Mexican chocolate, and orange oil, and a mocha made with habanero peppers.

Tamari Bar opens a new business serving fruit-and-cream-filled shokupan sandwiches

Capitol Hill’s Tamari Bar is collaborating with Fuji Bakery and Sugimoto Tea Company to serve Japanese sweets, including sandwiches filled with cream and sliced fruit, in a new venture called Baiten, according to Capitol Hill Seattle. One sandwich on Baiten’s Instagram page contains mandarin, kiwi, strawberry, and pineapple. The business also serves matcha, hojicha, yuzu, and black-sesame flavored soft serve ice cream and Japanese chiffon roll cakes.

An April 3 event at Osteria La Spiga celebrates Black women in wine and food

Osteria La Spiga is organizing a four-course meal on April 3 paired with wines made by four winemakers who were all the first Black female winemakers in their respective regions: Donna Stoney of Stoney Wines in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Theodora Lee of Theopolis Vineyards in California’s Yorkville Highlands, Denise Clark of Altipiano Vineyard & Winery in San Diego, California, and Shae Frichette from Benton City’s Frichette Winery.

Food will be cooked by Osteria La Spike’s executive chef, Sabrina Tinsley, and Tahlia Bolden, Sommelier and Beverage Director for Lark restaurant, will be handling somelier duties; both are also Black women.

Tickets start at $155 and are available online.