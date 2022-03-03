Chef Eric Anderson Is Now Serving Exclusive Tasting Menus at Ballard Restaurant Samara

Eric Anderson, the chef of Ballard restaurant Samara, will serve a tasting menu featuring local, seasonal, ingredients every Thursday starting March 17.

The 11 to 15 dishes in the $150 tasting menu, which will rotate regularly based on what’s seasonally available, will include dishes like nettle-wrapped halibut, applewood-grilled squab with parsnips, and a season vegetable course with charred beets, pickled carrot, grilled fern, and roasted sunchoke. The two seatings, at 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. will serve a total of eight customers per night.

Since the restaurant opened in 2019, diners have flocked to the Sunset Hill bistro for special occasion meals or for the pleasure of watching Anderson cook with the wood-fired oven and grill in the dark, brick-walled space.

Peddler Brewing is celebrating its final weekend

After nine years of serving brews in its Ballard beer garden, Peddler Brewing is permanently closing as its owners, Haley and Dave Keller, move to Arizona. According to an online statement, another brewery will take over, with details to be announced soon.

This weekend marks the brewery’s last and will be celebrated with a performance from Irish band Whiskey Mary on Friday and a big closing party on Saturday. Find more details on the business’ blog.

Celebrity Chef Sam Choy is coming to town before the opening of his new Tukwila restaurant

Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max, which already has locations on Rainier Avenue, Tacoma, Sea-Tac airport, and three food trucks, is holding a grand opening celebration for its new Tukwila restaurant on March 26. The chain, started by Hawaiian celebrity chef Sam Choy, has locations in the Seattle area and California. It serves poke bowls, musubis, and rice platters with grilled meats, among other Hawaiian dishes.

Choy is coming to Seattle at the end of March to host a lunch for United Service Organizations volunteers at Sea-Tac on March 24, a dinner in Seattle on March 25, the grand opening of the Tukwila location on March 26, and a bento-box fundraiser for the University of Washington Tacoma’s Pacific Islanders Student Alliance on March 27. Find more information on the restaurant’s Instagram.