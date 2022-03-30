Bickersons Brewhouse Replaces Peddler Brewing in Ballard

Peddler Brewing recently announced it would close after nine years of serving beer in Ballard, with owners Haley and Dave Keller and their family moving to Arizona. Renton-based brewery Bickersons Brewhouse, which opened around two years ago, is now opening its second location in the space, according to My Ballard.

Co-owners Frank Castro and Shaunn Siekawitch, who are married, told the blog they’ll continue many of the monthly events Peddler used to hold like pun slams and astronomy nights. They’ll also keep hosting food trucks on site, including Mean Sandwich, and will also have live music at the venue. The opening date isn’t set yet, but the owners expect it will be sometime in mid-April.

Capitol Hill Is getting an exciting new tapas bar

After beloved French restuant Cafe Presse closed in February, chef Grayson Corrales worked out a deal to take over the space and turn it into Maripili Tapas Bar, a Galician restaurant inspired by the Spanish cooking of her grandmother. Corrales told Capitol Hill Seattle that she’ll serve Dungeness crab croquettes, among other Spanish dishes using Pacific Northwest ingredients.

Ethan Stowell’s Cortina restaurant is finally reopening downtown

After being closed for much of the pandemic, Ethan Stowell’s Cortina restaurant is reopening on April 1. Stowell says the reopening is going smoothly on his end, but he has some concerns about the slow recovery of business downtown. Many downtown restaurants, which relied on the office crowd before the pandemic, have remained closed during the pandemic. Cortina, which will be headed by chef Roger Harper, will be open Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with happy hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is planning on adding lunch service soon. Cortina is known for its pasta dishes, like the strozzapreti with beef cheek ragu, and meat and fish entrees using Pacific Northwest ingredients.