Chef John Sundstrom’s Lark Restaurant Returns After a Two-Year Hiatus

Chef John Sundstrom’s First Hill restaurant Lark served his plates of steak tartare, grilled octopus, and black cod for the first time since the pandemic started this past weekend.

“When we closed the doors in March of 2020, we had no idea it would be almost two full years before we opened back up,” Sundstrom said in a new release.

The restaurant is serving four-course meals (with a few choices for all the courses besides dessert) that will change based on seasonally available ingredients. The current menu includes dishes like tuna crudo with blood orange, squid ink spaghetti with Dungeness crab and Meyer lemon, and wild boar chops with barley and chestnuts.

Lark is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

Japantown’s Tsukushimbo is closing, but the owners are opening two new restaurants

Tsukushinbo, a small, unmarked restaurant in Japantown, has been serving some of Seattle’s best sushi and izakaya snacks for the last 28 years. Now, owners Marin and Sho Caccam are closing the business their parents founded to make way for two new restaurants, according to Seattle Met.

The former Tsukushinbo space will turn into a Onibaba, a casual spot serving around 20 types of onigiri (seaweed-wrapped rice balls) as well as curry and a couple of donburi dishes.

The space next-door to Tsukushinbo will become Kakurenbo, a two-story restaurant with a bar on the first floor and a sushi counter on the second, which Sho will run (he currently presides over the sushi at Tsukushinbo). The new restaurants will likely open near the end of summer.

Seattle resident and famous food writer J. Kenji López-Alt releases a new cookbook

Cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt, who lives in Seattle, released his new book about the art of cooking with a wok on March 8. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” was one of the most-anticipated cookbook releases this year and like many of his books, delves into the nitty-gritty science behind cooking techniques.

López-Alt spoke to The Seattle Times about the book, techniques for tenderizing meat for stir fries, the complex debates around MSG, and how to make his favorite dish, mapo tofu.