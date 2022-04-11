A Pan-Asian Restaurant From the Owners of Taurus Ox and Hangry Panda Opens in Capitol Hill

Money Frog, a new pan-Asian restaurant from the owners of Taurus Ox and Hangry Panda is now open in Capitol Hill. The restaurant is a place where Khampaeng Panyathong, one of the owners, says he wants people to begin and end the night.

Unlike Taurus Ox, Panyathong’s small Lao counter-service spot, his new restaurant in the former Vios space at 903 19th Avenue East will have plenty of room for diners to hangout after their meal for drinks, which are coming to the menu soon. He says the space comfortably fits 70 people.

Joe and Lucy Ye, the other two owners (who also run Hangry Panda, a teriyaki and Taiwanese street food business in Greenwood) joined Panyathong in making a menu full of creative dishes from all over Asia. Standouts include a deep-fried soft shell chili crab, Mongolian sukiyaki beef, yakisoba cacio e pepe, and — living up to the restaurant’s name— cajun chicken-fried frog legs served with jalapeno, fennel, miso-ginger vinaigrette, and lemongrass ranch.

Seattle City Council is considering an ordinance to guarantee a minimum wage for gig workers

Working Washington, one of the groups who pushed for Seattle’s $15 minimum wage, has been campaigning this year to ensure a guaranteed minimum wage after expenses, among other protections, for food delivery drivers that use gig-work platforms like Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The ordinance for gig workers, which would ensure a minimum wage after expenses, more transparency from companies on how much a worker will earn from a job and how long it will take, and more flexibility for workers on when they work, was formally introduced to city council last week. The ordinance is expected to have a hearing in the Public Safety & Human Services committee on April 12.

Workers in the campaign say they are regularly making less than minimum wage from their jobs after accounting for expenses, that they often don’t know how much they’ll make from a job before accepting it, and that they are penalized for rejecting low-paying jobs on their platforms. In February, food delivery drivers brought 400 paper bags to Seattle City Hall, each tagged with receipts showing actual dollar amounts drivers earned on deliveries after expenses — some of which were negative figures — to show how little drivers often earn from delivering food in Seattle.

The owners of Cafe Petirrosso may be opening a Central District restaurant

The owners of the now-closed Cafe Pettirosso, Miki and Yuki Sodos, recently bought a building across from the Central District’s new Midtown Center development and are building a new bar, according to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. The Sodas sisters’ beloved Italian cafe closed in February after 27 years of business.