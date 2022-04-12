Share All sharing options for: Where to Order Passover Takeout Meals in Seattle This Year

There aren’t many Jewish or kosher restaurants and delis in Seattle, so the few kosher caterers, like Leah’s catering, in the Seattle area, have been sold out of their seder dinners for weeks. Nevertheless, there are a handful restaurants still offering meals for Passover for preorder this year, with dishes including the traditional brisket, matzo ball soup, charoset, and chopped liver.

The Jewish holiday, which commemorates the Israelite exodus from ancient Egypt, starts at sundown on April 15 and runs through April 22 (or 23, depending on the calendar you use). Families generally get together for a big dinner for at least the first night of the holiday for a seder dinner. Below are a few restaurants offering special meals surrounding the holiday.

Zylberschtein’s

Josh Grunig’s Pinehurst deli and bagel shop is offering Passover specials for preorder from April 15 to 22, the span of the holiday. Orders require a two-day lead time.

Dishes include slow-cooked brisket, harissa roasted chicken, caraway carrots, roasted fingerling potatoes, matzo ball soup, chopped liver, and coconut chocolate macaroons. There’s a preset meal option as well as a la carte items. Preorders can be made on the website.

Dingfelder’s

This Capitol Hill delicatessen is offering a healthy spread of a la carte Passover foods, with preorders available online to be picked up after April 14 at 11 a.m. Options include brisket by the pound, brisket gravy, whole roasted kosher lemon chicken, chicken soup, potato kugels, smoked salmon by the pound, and much more. There are even some vegan options like mushroom barley, split pea, and cabbage soup.

Muriel’s

Josh Grunig’s new kosher restaurant in Seward Park is offering special pre-Passover dinners on April 13 and 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dishes on the a la carte menu include a soup made with sweet potatoes, carrots, turmeric and honey, an egg noodle and raisin kugel, and a bagel and topping platter for four with a half dozen bagels, pickled vegetables and herring, whitefish salad, and cream cheese. Preorders are available online.