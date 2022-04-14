Influential Cookbook Author Yotam Ottolenghi Is Coming To Seattle Next Month

Yotam Ottolenghi, bestselling cookbook author and famed restaurateur, is coming to town. The man famous for books like “Ottolenghi” and “Plenty,” which turned many home cooks on to the beauty of cooking with seasonal vegetables, is coming to Seattle’s Benaroya Hall on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Ottolenghi was born in Israel to Jewish parents then moved to England, where he built his star-studded career as a chef and food writer.

The Seattle Times food writer Bethany Jean Clement is hosting Ottolenghi in a “free-wheeling conversation about his career, passions and future,” according to the event page. She interviewed him about his family Passover traditions, his favorite vegetable, and his favorite salmon recipe ahead of his visit. Tickets ($38 to $60) are available online.

Popular Chinatown-International District dessert shop Susu is headed to Bothell

Susu Dessert Bar, a popular Chinatown-International District bakery that makes expertly-crafted French-Malay pastries, often using the fruit durian in its creations, announced on Instagram last week that it’s moving to a new, larger space in downtown Bothell. The new bakery, called T55 Patisserie, will be located at 18223 Bothell Way NE. The larger space, according to the Instagram post, will allow the Susu team to “reach farther into the world of French pastry.”

As the remodel of the new space finishes up and the staff gets trained at the new location, the C-ID location will be periodically closed, including from April 15 to April 17. Check the website and Instagram account for updated hours and more news about the new spot.

The owner of Wallingford Caribbean restaurant Pam’s Kitchen is the subject of a new short film

Local filmmaker David Gwynn is working on a short film about Pam Jacob, the owner of Wallingford Caribbean restaurant Pam’s Kitchen, and her experiences during the pandemic, from nearly closing her restaurant, to going back to her roots in Trinidad, to finding support from her neighbors in Wallingford.

On April 23 at 4:30 p.m., Gywnn is having an in-person screening of his first cut of the movie where audience members will be allowed to provide input on the movie’s final form. The event is organized by the Northwest Film Forum. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is mandatory. The event is free, but RSVPs are required online.

