Capitol Hill’s Korean Grocery From H Mart Is Finally Open

Capitol Hill finally has its Korean grocery store — M2M, what H Mart calls its “urban convenience” format — right next to Capitol Hill Station. The new shop opened Friday and will be open 8 AM to 9:30 PM weekdays and 9 AM to 9:30 PM on weekends. M2M means “morning to midnight” and is a grocery store from the Hanahreum Group, the same Korean American grocery company that owns H-Mart.

Though it’s described as a “convenience” store, photos on the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog show a selection that looks just as expansive as the H Mart locations in Seattle, with plenty of produce, meat, prepared food to-go, and rows and rows of snacks and condiments.

Taku and Cookie’s Country Chicken are collaborating to raise money for Ukraine

Two of Seattle’s best fried chicken spots are collaborating for a pop-up event on May 1 called “buckets for Ukraine,” where the two spots will serve massive $60 buckets of Taku and Cookie’s chicken, donating $20 from each bucket to chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, supporting the organization’s efforts to feed the people of Ukraine. Over the weekend, one of the organization’s Ukraine restaurants was destroyed in a Russian missile strike, and four staff members were wounded.

Taku is known for its super-crunchy twice-fried karaage with flavors like spicy teriyaki and bonito and soy, while Cookie’s Country Chicken regularly sells out its perfectly-crafted Southern-style chicken. The buckets will be available for takeout only at Taku from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out.

Artusi is bringing back its pasta-and- wine night special

Chef Stuart Lane’s Capitol Hill bar Artusi is bringing back its pasta-and-wine night deals every Sunday and Monday starting on April 24. The deal includes two pasta dishes and a bottle of red or white wine for $45 plus tax and tip.