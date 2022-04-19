A Pop-Up Night Market Comes To Beacon Hill

The Station, a popular Mexican coffee and sandwich shop in Beacon Hill, is hosting a night market with food from several popular Seattle-area pop-ups on April 24. The event will also have live music from DJ Lady Coco and vocalist Jus Moni and a variety of vendors selling art, plants, jewelry, candles, and craft goods.

Food will be available from Kryse Ice Cream, Leona Moore-Rodriguez (co-owner of The Station) and Cocina De Nadia, who will be making tamales. All of the involved vendors and chefs are people of color.

Lucky Envelope Brewing is hosting multiple food events next month

In May, for Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage month, Ballard’s Lucky Envelope is hosing a number of events with Asian food businesses from Seattle. A portion of beer sales for the entire month ($2 from each 4-pack and 64-ounce growler and $1 from each 19 or 16 ounce beer sold in the tasting room) will be donated to former Seattle journalist Michelle Li’s Very Asian Foundation and the Seattle chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association.

Events kick off on May 6 with beer releases for a mango sour ale with guava and li hing mui (Chinese sour plum powder) and a pineapple li hing mui sour, with decadent shave ice bowls from the wildly popular pop-up Mike’s Shave Ice from 5 to 8 p.m. or until sold out. The following day, food truck Kathmandu Momocha will be slinging momos (Nepalese dumplings) at the brewery from 4 to 9 p.m. On May 13, Panda Dim Sum will be on the premises from 4 to 9 p.m., and the next day, there will be a beer release for an Uber coconut cream stout, and Kathmandu Momocha will return. On May 20, a beer release for an IPA will be accompanied by macarons from Macadons from 5 to 8 p.m., and Happy Rooster will be selling food the following day from 4 to 9 p.m. On May 27, Panda Dim Sum returns from 4 to 9 p.m. and the celebrations wrap up on May 28 with a beer release for a “two pepper” ale and Asian-Hawaiian mixed plates from Buddha Bruddah.

The chef of Kamonegi is in a new short film

Mutsuko Soma, the James-Beard-Award-nominated soba master behind Fremont restaurant Kamonegi, is the star of a new short film by Seattle director Peter Trinh. The film is being shown on Alaska Airlines flights across the U.S., Mexico, and Costa Rica, according to Kamonegi’s Instagram.