Food TV Star Alton Brown Is Coming to Seattle

TV star and author Alton Brown — of popular food show “Good Eats” — is coming to Seattle for a book signing event this week as part of a tour for his new book, on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The event, which is promoting “Good Eats: The Final Years,” a book of recipes and food facts from Brown and from the return of his popular TV show, “Good Eats,” will be at the Williams-Sonoma shop in University Village. Tickets, which include a signed copy of the book, cost $44 and are available online.

“Top Chef” alums Shota Nakajima and Michael Voltaggio are planning two Woodinville dinners

Two “Top Chef” alums — Seattle’s Shota Nakajima and season six winner Michael Voltaggio — are collaborating for dinners at Woodinville’s Sparkman Cellars on June 2 and June 3. Proceeds of will be donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization that’s helping provide free meals to the people of Ukraine. The all-inclusive tickets go for $350, and will be on sale April 27 at 9 a.m. A link to the tickets will be shared on Nakajima’s Instagram. Luke Kolpin, another “Top Chef” alum, will be the MC for the evening, and is also contributing a course to the meal. The Japanese and Northwest menu will feature dishes like oysters with kombucha ponzu and soy ikura, and kombu cured kampachi with pickled porcini.

The U District is hosting a boba festival on April 30

Probably because of the drink’s enormous popularity among Asian college students, the University District is home to over 20 bubble tea shops. Following the U District’s first-ever Cherry Blossom Festival, which was held last month and included cherry-blossom themed food and drink specials around the neighborhood, the U District Partnership (a nonprofit that promotes business in the neighborhood) is organizing a boba festival on April 30.

Eighteen local shops and cafes are participating with specials, with offerings including a pink lychee smoothie topped with cheese foam from popular Taiwanese chain Don’t Yell at Me, an ube milk tea from Sip House, and an Assam black tea flavored ice cream with a boba topping from Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery.

Find a map of participating businesses and a full list of specials on the U District Partnership website.