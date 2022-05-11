 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mt. Bagel Is Leaving Seattle for Oregon

Shota Nakajima is coming back to “Top Chef” as a guest judge, and more news

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart
A tower of bagels from Mt Bagel, with containers of cream cheese on the side.
Wildly popular bagel shop Mt. Bagel is leaving Seattle to open a store in Bend, Oregon
Mt. Bagel, a pop-up-turned Ballard bagel shop whose preorders have regularly run out within a couple of minutes since opening, is baking its last bagels in Seattle on May 20, according to Seattle Met.

This week will be the business’ last for preorders, after which its owner, Roan Hartzog, will prepare to move to Bend, Oregon, where he plans to keep making bagels for a different audience. Though Seattle’s bagel scene is now flooded with great options, Mt. Bagel’s chewy creations with blistered, dark-brown crusts and airy interiors, were undoubtably some of the best bagels in the Seattle. They will be missed.

Shota Nakajima is returning to Top Chef as a guest judge

After coming so, so close to winning Top Chef: Portland last year, Taku’s Shota Nakajima is returning to the show as a guest judge on the 11th episode of Top Chef: Houston, which is airing on Bravo on May 12 at 8 p.m. Top Chef viewers should be excited to see last season’s fan favorite back on the show.

Nakajima recently shared his favorite spots to eat in the city with Eater Seattle and is opening his take on a teriyaki restaurant in Cle Elum any day now.

Two Seattle standbys in Ballard and Capitol Hill are becoming new businesses

The Canterbury pub in Capitol Hill announced that it was closing in March after 46 years of business. Now, it’s turning into Meliora, a modern European restaurant from the owners of Fremont’s Rasai Indian restaurant, according to Capitol Hill Seattle.

Meanwhile, the shuttered location of Drunky’s Two Shoe BBQ on Leary Way in Ballard has turned into Ronette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop, the newest project from the owners of Bar House in Fremont, according to My Ballard. The new restaurant and bar is serving fresh pasta made by Mixtape Pasta and is hosting regular DJ sets and dancing events. Drunky’s Two Shoe BBQ’s White Center location is still up and running.

