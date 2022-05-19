John Hall Brings a Taste of the South to Port Townsend This Memorial Day

Chef John Hall has been making waves in the Pacific Northwest since he moved to the area at the end of 2021. Through pop-ups and kitchen takeovers, the Alabama-raised chef and owner of Post Office Pies is bringing his Southern food to Washington state. This Memorial Day, May 30, Hall will partner with Deborah Taylor and Scott Ross of Port Townsend’s Finistere. The prix fixe menu includes options like oxtail ragu, crawfish fettuccine, and New York strip steak with grits, spring onions, and shaved truffles. Hall is even shipping grits in from Southern Carolina company Anson Mills for an authentic touch.

Before launching Post Office Pies in 2014, Hall worked with Michelin-starred chefs and awarded restaurants in Europe and New York City like Per Se, Gramercy Tavern, and Momofuku Ssam Bar.

Hall and his partner plan to settle in the Bremerton area to focus on family. While eventually looking to open a restaurant of his own, he’s introducing himself to the region through pop-ups and kitchen takeovers.

“Deborah [Taylor] and I worked together at Per Se,” Hall said. “I said, ‘Hey I’m trying to do some events in the Pacific Northwest to introduce myself to people in this area.’ And then we kind of just came up with the idea.” He adds, “I really thought it was nice of them to be open and welcoming of me to the area.”

Reservations for Memorial Day at Finistere can be made by phone or email.

At a previous event for Mother’s Day, Hall collaborated with Hama Hama Oyster Saloon for a menu takeover and private dinner at the farm’s A-frame seating area on the beach.

FareStart hosts virtual Juneteenth Guest Chef Night

Nonprofit food training and education center FareStart announced a Juneteenth Guest Chef night with Joy Sanders of Eagle’s Nest Community Kitchen and Sabrina Tinsley of La Spiga on June 9. The chefs will share recipes and personal stories related to Juneteenth, along with their own work within the community. Register for the free online event at the FareStart website.

Filipino favorite Ludi’s Restaurant & Lounge will reopen

Beloved Filipino restaurant Ludi’s Restaurant & Lounge has plans to reopen at 120 Stewart Street — close to its previous location at 200 Pike Street near Pike Place Market — 6AM City reported. Perhaps best known for its ube pancakes, Ludi’s served the downtown crowd for 17 years (dishwasher-turned owner Gregorio Rosas took over what was previously The Turf in 2001, renaming the business after his adoptive mom). Ludi’s had lost the lease on its space and was preparing to close in 2020 when a fire forced an early closure. Rosas and daughter Rita hope to open as soon as possible, tentatively within a few months.