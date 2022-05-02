Chef Kristi Brown Is Hosting a Women-Centered Mother’s Day Brunch

Chef Kristi Brown, the nationally celebrated chef behind Communion, is hosting a women-centered, sex-positive event called “Bitches Love Brunch,” with food, clothes pop-ups, pole dancing, and more at The 101 in Pioneer Square on Mother’s Day.

According to a press release, this will be a yearly event meant to create “a women-centered space where the food is delicious, sex and our bodies are not a taboo topic, nourishing a healthy relationship with your body and soul and community is normal, and where you feel supported, loved and complete.”

Brown is cooking brunch accompanied by cocktails, followed by snacks made by

“women & femme owned local caterers.” Vendors at the event will include Ferocious Gem, Two Big Blondes, Black Pinay/Blk Sunflower, and Fancy Plants, and performances will local pole dancer DasBee.

Tickets, which are available online, start at $150.

Two more Washington Starbucks locations have unionized

A Starbucks store in Olympia and a location on Holman Road in Seattle both voted to unionize on April 29, becoming the third and fourth unionized stores in the state, according to a statement from Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing Starbucks workers across the country.

Just eight days before, workers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Capitol Hill also voted to unionize, a symbolically important win for the group (there are only six Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in the world, and Seattle is the company’s corporate headquarters).

This wave of unionizing workers at Starbucks stores across the country started last year in Buffalo, New York. Over 40 stores have now voted to unionize, and over 200 have announced they have plans to unionize.

Seattle Central College’s culinary program could be permanently shut down

Seattle Central College’s culinary program, which has served as the training grounds for dozens of influential Seattle chefs, could be cut from the school’s budget, according to the Seattle Times.

Alums include Communion’s Brown and renowned chef Matt Dillon. Paolo Campbell and Donald Adams, the owners of The Chicken Supply, met and first discussed opening a restaurant together while in the school’s culinary program.

The Seattle Times reported that “a budget committee for public Seattle Central is expected to put forth recommendations imminently that, if enacted, would cut the Seattle Culinary Academy entirely,” though the publication didn’t get statements from any members of that committee.