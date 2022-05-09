Paparepas Brings Venezuelan Arepas and Empanadas to Capitol Hill, and More Openings

Even during the continuing challenges of the pandemic, 2022 in Seattle has seen plenty of exciting restaurant openings. Here’s a running list of some notable places in the area that have opened recently. More new restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

May 9

CAPITOL HILL — Kent-based restaurant and food truck Paperepas Venezuelan Food is bringing its empanadas, arepas, and plátanos to Capitol Hill. The new restaurant, located in the Broadway Building at 1620 Broadway, is opening in the next few weeks.

CAPITOL HILL — Marco Casas Beaux, the man behind the Boca Restobar restaurants, is opening an Argentine bakery and pizzeria on Capitol Hill. Argentina’s residents come from all over Europe, and Casas Beaux says its bakeries are packed with pastries from all over the continent, along with some uniquely Argentinian creations like medialunas — sweeter, smaller versions of French croissants. The Argentine pizza — a thick, cheesy pie verging on a deep-dish pizza — will be made with a naturally leavened dough and served alongside some classic Italian cocktails. The restaurant should be open in a few weeks and will be located at 426 Broadway E.

CAPITOL HILL — Money Frog, a pan-Asian restaurant from the owners of Taurus Ox and Hangry Panda, serves unorthodox dishes like a yakisoba cacio e pepe, Mongolian sukiyaki beef with chili peppers and chrysanthemum greens, and, staying true to the name, chicken-fried frog legs. Co-owner Khampaeng Panyathong says though the restaurant just opened, it’s moving next month to the former location of Adana, a space with more of a fine-dining vibe that’s closer to the center of Capitol Hill, while the current space turns into another location of Hangry Panda. It’s currently located at 903 19th Avenue E.

HALLER LAKE — Lotus Pond Vietnamese Cuisine is Aurora Avenue’s newest Vietnamese restaurant — and a favorite of Monsoon and Ba Bar co-owner Eric Banh. It serves all kinds of pho and noodles soups, vermicelli noodle bowls topped with grilled meat, shrimp, and shrimp cakes, as well as grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves at 12752 Aurora Avenue N.

DOWNTOWN — Slices USA, a Dallas-based high-end pizza chain owned by Michael Franzese, a former capo of New York’s infamous Colombo mob, recently opened in Downtown Seattle. You can try the the Sicilian-style pies at 809 Olive Way, Suite C.

DOWNTOWN — The George, the new full-service restaurant of Seattle’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel opened last month as part of a $25 million renovation of the hotel’s dining and lobby areas. Chef Thomas Cullen says he intends to make it the top restaurant in Seattle by achieving unparalleled breadth and quality in his menu with pasta dishes, sashimi, huge seafood boils and towers, dry-aged steaks, and more. The restaurant’s design, with vaulted ceilings and zigzagging green, black, pink, and white marble tile floors, is stunning. You can find The George at the back of the lobby area of the hotel, which is located at 411 University Street.

CENTRAL DISTRICT — Cafe Avole, an Ethiopian coffee roaster and shop in the Brighton neighborhood, has moved to the Central District’s Liberty Bank Building, right next to chef Kristi Brown’s Communion restaurant. The owners served free food during the pandemic at their last location and regularly hosted popups. The Liberty Bank Building is located on the corner of 24th Avenue and East Union Street.

BELLEVUE — Xi’an Noodles, which serves chewy house-made biang biang noodles drenched in chili oil at a counter-service restaurant with a few tables in the University District, opened its largest restaurant yet at 1075 Bellevue Way NE in Bellevue last month. The new restaurant has an expanded menu featuring grilled lamb, beef, and chicken skewers dusted with cumin and chili powder, along with noodles, mango sago, and sweet red bean soup.

KIRKLAND — Kati Vegan Thai, which has a popular South Lake Union restaurant serving all-vegan renditions of classic Thai curries and rice and noodle dishes, recently expanded to The Village at Totem Lake mall in Kirkland. It’s located at 12540 120th Avenue NE #110, Kirkland.

BALLARD — Wero, a new modern Korean restaurant in Ballard, used to be the American gastropub The Gerald, until owner Wes Yoo decided to serve his cultural cuisine instead as part of his journey to embrace his Asian identity. Now, diners can find dishes like wagyu zabuton steak ssam served with a variety of banchan, gochujang wings, and Korean-style steak tartare on the menu. It’s located at 5210 Ballard Avenue NW.

BALLARD — Renton-based brewery Bickersons Brewhouse recently took over the former Peddler Brewing space at 1514 Leary Way NW in Ballard. Like Peddler Brewing, it will continue to host food trucks and monthly events like pun slams and astronomy nights.

SKYWAY — Salima Specialties’ second iteration has quickly turned turned into an important gathering place for King County’s Cham population, a mostly Muslim Indigenous group from Southeast Asia. The halal menu includes dishes like “Cham bao,” made with fluffy dough wrapping around shrimp, jicama, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, and a quail egg all cooked in toasted coconut milk, and a satisfying oxtail soup. It's located at 11805 Renton Ave S.

PIKE PLACE MARKET — Shama is Pike Place Market’s new fine-dining Moroccan restaurant that serves m’rouzia, a meltingly tender lamb shank with Moroccan saffron and a chicken dish cooked with bitingly sour preserved lemons and briny green olives, both served with fluffy couscous. The restaurant overlooks Western Avenue and is located at 1501 Pike Place #200.

WEST SEATTLE — Lillian Anaya Quintanilla has been selling her golden-brown, crispy pupusas and banana-leaf-wrapped tamales at farmers markets around the Seattle area for more than 10 years. In March, she finally opened her first restaurant, Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant, in a spacious location at 2940 Southwest Avalon Way in West Seattle, which also has a full bar serving beer, wine, micheladas, palomas, and margaritas.