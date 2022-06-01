Share All sharing options for: How to Celebrate Pride Month at Seattle Bars and Restaurants

It’s officially Pride month in Seattle, and this year some of the city’s biggest in-person events celebrating LGBTQ communities are back after two Pride seasons interrupted by COVID-19. Seattle Pride returns with Pride in the Park at Volunteer Park on June 4, and its Pride parade downtown on June 26. PrideFest is hosting its Capitol Hill Pride event on June 25, as well as the big jubilee at the Seattle Center on June 26. Now in its third year, Taking B(l)ack Pride — a celebration centering Black, Indigenous, and People of Color LGBTQ communities — will take place at the Seattle Center on June 25.

While these events are sure to bring out the crowds, there are also many smaller neighborhood Pride celebrations that have grown in recent years, in places like White Center, Burien, Renton — as well as some Pride events a short drive outside of the Seattle area in places like Anacortes or Olympia.

Bars and restaurants in Seattle are also hosting a plenty of events, with drag brunches, queer bar crawls, dance parties, and more. Here are some popular events to check out in the food and drink scene, whether you’re looking for somewhere to make a stop before the big parade or for Pride parties to celebrate all month long (listed chronologically).

White Center Pride is partnering with Future Primitive Brewing to release Queer Beer, which supports the LGBTQ community in White Center. The celebration includes music by DJ Allen The Key, a beer release and cheers at 7 p.m., and mingling until late. (21+; free.)

June 2, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 9832 14th Avenue SW.

The family-friendly Rainbow Hop features more than 30 participating businesses hosting activities in the Phinney Ridge and Greenwood area. Mexican restaurant Luna Azul will have a rainbow umbrella-making station, Nutty Squirrel Gelato will offer face-painting, and Ken’s Market will provide a tie-dying activity. Pick up or print out a Rainbow Hop map and get a participation stamp at each stop along the way. Maps with six or more stamps can be exchanged for a free pass to the Woodland Park Zoo. (All ages; free.)

June 4, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in Phinney Ridge and Greenwood.

Located above downtown’s Motif Hotel, Frolik Kitchen and Cocktails is hosting a drag brunch every Sunday in June leading up to a Pride viewing party on June 26. Each week has a different theme (Y2K Fabulous, Space Cowgirl, and more) and guests are encouraged to dress up. Local drag queens Kylie Mooncakes, Issa Man, Kara Sutra, and Dion Dior Black will provide the entertainment. (All ages; $55 to $125.)

Every Sunday in June at 1415 5th Avenue.

Get in the Pride spirit with a bar crawl in Pioneer Square and SoDo. Kicking off at Cowgirls, Inc., the crawl includes stops at Good Bar, King Street Bar & Oven, The Comeback, and four more bars and restaurants. The cost of a ticket gets a couple of free drinks at Cowgirls, and more specials and perks at the participating stops. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth. Be sure to stay for the after party at The Comeback. (21+; $13.50-$18.)

June 18, 4 p.m., at 421 1st Avenue S.

The Denny Triangle complex for progressive techno, house music, and drag has an impressive lineup of performers for its Pride festivities, including Light Asylum, ballroom House of Ada, and plenty of local DJs and drag performers. (21+; passes start at $81-$90.)

June 22 to June 26 at 1809 Minor Ave #10.

Central Cinema Totally Gay! Sing Along

The Central District’s dine-in movie theater will have its 10th anniversary Gay! Sing Along, featuring two hours of iconic divas, show tunes, camp classics, and more. Bring your Pride flags, and dress to be fabulous. (All ages; $16.)

June 23, 8 p.m., at 1411 21st Avenue.

Seattle’s lesbian bar the Wildrose is hosting a three-day fest that includes local drag performers and DJs like Supreme La Rock, DJ Skiddle, and singer Adra Boo. (21+; starts at $25.)

June 24 to June 26 at 1021 East Pike Street.

This multi-day festival in Capitol Hill brings some big names: Kim Petras, Princess Nokia, Iggy Azalea, and Mykki Blanco, as well as drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, and plenty of local favorites. Single day tickets are available, and three-day passes are selling fast. (21+; $50 to $140.)

June 24 to June 26 at 1518 11th Avenue.

Watch local drag queens play a live version of the beloved fantasy role playing game at the Capitol Hill location of Jai Thai on June 25, featuring comedian Paul Curry as dungeon master. Past drag performers have included Kylie Mooncakes and Tinashea Monét. You’ll want to grab tickets in advance. (All ages; early bird tickets are $17 and go up to $20.)

June 25, 9 p.m., at 235 Broadway E.

Capitol Hill’s long-standing local brewpub is hosting its third Pride beer garden. Expect to find local brews from Elysian, food, and games as well as some special guest appearances. The show, hosted by local drag performer Londyn Bradshaw, starts at 7 p.m. and will include performances by Dion Dior Black, Issa Man, DeJa Skye from season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, and more. (21+; $10 at the door.)

June 25, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 1221 East Pike Street

ReinHaus Pride Weekend

This destination for Bavarian brews, brats, pretzels, and bocce ball has its own Pride weekend. Pride brunch on June 25 is already sold out, but Saturday night and Sunday festivities are still open. Singer Keri Hilson will headline on Saturday, along with an impressive lineup of local drag performers, including many from former seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race like Trinity K. Bone’t, Tatiana, Thorgy Thor, and Symone. (21+; Tickets from $25 to $75.)

June 25 and June 26 at 912 12th Avenue.