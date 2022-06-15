A Casual Italian Restaurant from the Owners of Elliott’s Oyster House Opens on the Seattle Waterfront

Salt District, a casual Italian restaurant from E3 Restaurant Group, which owns Metropolitan Grill and Elliott’s Oyster House, is now open on Pier 55 on the Seattle waterfront.

The former Red Robin space, which has been renovated in the last few months to include sea-blue booths and dark wooden tables, includes an outdoor patio with clear views of boats passing by in the nearby water.

John Vega, who previously ran E3 Restaurant Group’s catering program, is the restaurant’s executive chef. His menu includes snacks like cheese and charcuterie boards and bruschetta with toppings including prosciutto with mozzarella, tomato, and basil and cured salmon with mascarpone, blood orange, and basil. Sandwiches include a burger with pancetta, a grilled veggie sandwich, and a prosciutto sandwich. Larger dinner items include a selection of pasta dishes (with prawn strozzapreti and a short rib pappardelle) as well as dry-aged ribeye steaks, branzino, and lamb osso buco.

The cocktail program is helmed by E3 beverage director Amanda Reed, who developed a menu of summery signature cocktails like the Bayside Bellini, made with vodka, nonino aperitivo, peach, lemon, and Prosecco.

The restaurant is still getting its footing (the current menu is a draft and will change in the next couple of months), but so far, it’s looking like it will be a valuable addition to the waterfront dining scene. The restaurant is located at 1101 Alaskan Way.

Popular Wallingford takeout spot Secret Congee has relocated to Ballard

Wallingford’s takeout shop Secret Congee, somewhat of a darling among local food critics for its experimentation with the humble Asian porridge dish, has relocated to a larger space on Seaview Avenue in Ballard with 14 indoor seats and 10 outdoor seats.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram, there will be a grand opening on June 17. The dishes will remain largely the same, with favorites like the slow-cooked beef and kimchi congee and the tom yum shrimp congee remaining on the menu. It’s located at 6301 Seaview Avenue NW.

Capitol Hill is getting a new vegan Jewish deli

Ben and Esther’s Deli, a popular vegan Jewish deli based in Portland, is opening its first Seattle location in September in the former location Capitol Coffee Works, which recently closed on East Pike Street.

The business is known for its bagels and vegan accompaniments like whitefish made from hearts of palm roasted carrot “lox.” Eater Portland reported last year that this Seattle expansion is part of an effort from owner Justin King to make vegan delis ubiquitous in America. It will be located at 907 East Pike Street.