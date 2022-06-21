Seattle-Area Chefs Compete in Food Network’s ‘Beachside Brawl’ Show

Two Seattle-area chefs are competing in Beachside Brawl, a new Food Network show that pits East and West Coast chefs against each other to determine which coast does summer food the best.

Kaleena Bliss, the chef at Conversation Seattle who previously won a Chopped competition, and Bryan Madayag, the owner of Barkada Filipino restaurant in Edmonds, are members of the West Coast team led by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson. The show premiered on June 19, and the next episode will be on Bravo at 11 a.m. on June 24. The season was filmed in Redondo Beach, California, in March. One team member will be given the title of “Best of the Beach” and will receive a $25,000 beach getaway.

According to The Seattle Times, it was a friendly competition, and Madayag and Bliss became friends through the experience.

Two Washington-born chefs appear on the PBS show Great American Recipe

Celebrity chef Graham Elliot, who was born in Seattle, is a judge on the new PBS home cooking competition Great American Recipe, while Nikki Tomaino Allemand, who grew up in Kenmore and now lives in Idaho, is a contestant. The show is premiering at 9 p.m. June 24 on KCTS 9.

The prize for the winning contestant is having a recipe published on the cover of a cookbook with the same name as the show on August 12. According to The Seattle Times, Tomaino Allemand’s dishes will feature dishes and ingredients from the Pacific Northwest, inspired by her upbringing in Seattle.

Seattle-born baking group Subtle Asian Baking fundraises for AAPI-owned businesses

Subtle Asian Baking, a wildly popular online baking group that’s become a community for AAPI pride and fundraising for AAPI causes during the pandemic, is raising money to support AAPI home bakers and small business owners. The GoFundMe fundraiser has raised a little over $1,000 so far, and funds will be donated to support bakers with legal fees, supplies, marketing, and other small business expenses. The group, which now has over 300,000 members across the globe, has previously raised tens of thousands of dollars for causes like Stop AAPI Hate.