A Running List of Seattle’s Restaurant and Bar Closures

While restaurants in Seattle are not closing at the same rate that they were near the beginning of the pandemic, rising food and rent costs and staff shortages are making it difficult for many restaurants to recover from the financial toll of the last two years. Here, we track and memorialize notable restaurants and bars the city loses each month, even while exciting new businesses rise to take their places.

June 8

BALLARD — The Ballard location of brunch spot Biscuit and Bean closed last month. according to My Ballard, the business is maintaining its Lake Stevens location and plans on opening a spot in Los Angeles soon. A yet-to-be named business is taking over the spot, and will keep serving Biscuit and Bean biscuits.

BALLARD — Mt Bagel, a pop-up turned Ballard shop that was one of the pioneers in Seattle’s now-booming bagel scene, permanently closed last month. The owner, Roan Hartzog, is moving to Bend, Oregon, and plans to keep making bagels there.

BALLARD — Peddler Brewing, an important gathering place for Ballard residents, closed after nine years of business this spring. The owners, Haley and Dave Keller, are moving to Arizona with their. It’s now been replaced by a second location of Renton-based brewery Bickerson’s Brewhouse, that’s keeping many of Peddler Brewing’s events and traditions alive.

RAINIER VALLEY — Rainier Avenue’s Beach Bakery closed after seven years of baking pastries and serving as a community gathering spot for South Seattle, as reported by South Seattle Emerald.

C-ID — Seven Stars Pepper Szechwan Restaurant in Little Saigon closed after 20 years of business. The Seattle Times reported that multiple break-ins and a black market operating in the parking lot made the owners, Michael Creel and Yong Hong Wang, feel too unsafe to keep working in the area.

CAPITOL HILL — After 46 years, Capitol Hill’s neighborhood Arthurian tavern, The Canterbury, closed its doors for the last time. Now, it’s turning into Meliora, a modern European restaurant from the owners of Fremont’s Rasai Indian restaurant, according to Capitol Hill Seattle.

CAPITOL HILL — Eastern European and Jewish restaurant Dacha Diner closed in late March as co-owner Joe Heffernan leaves for a tech job while chef Tom Siegel deals with some health concerns, according to the restaurant’s Instagram.

BELLTOWN — CJ’s Eatery, known for its chicken gravy and Swedish pancakes, closed after 27 years, not able to recover from the pandemic, according to The Seattle Times.

QUEEN ANNE — Paragon, an Upper Queen Anne staple, closed after 28 years because the owner couldn't reach a lease agreement with the landlord, according to The Seattle Times.

FREMONT — Hales Ales, one of the pioneers of the craft beer movement in Seattle, closed after nearly 39 years of business, with owner Mike Hale going into retirement.