Mariners’ Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley is Coming to SoDo

The Mariners’ new restaurant Hatback Bar & Grille and brewpub Steelheads Alley will open in August in the old Pyramid Brewing building, just across the street from T-Mobile Park in SoDo. Hatback will feature American classics like burgers, pizza, and oysters, and its signature colors (royal blue and gold) are a tribute to the baseball franchise’s original uniforms. The name is also a reference to Ken Griffey Jr., one of the Mariners’ greatest players.

Steelheads Alley will host resident Métier Brewing Company, one of Seattle’s two Black-owned breweries. The brewpub will also have tastings, a “meet the brewer” series, and house memorabilia from the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League baseball team.

Since signing a long-term lease on the historic Pyramid Brewing building last year, the Mariners have had big plans to renovate the space, establishing a hub for not only game day gatherings, but a year-round destination with indoor and outdoor venues. Hatback and Steelheads will have a total of 20 TVs throughout, and a seasonal beer garden will include food trucks, and outdoor games for families and sports fans.

Fred Rivera, Executive Vice President of the Mariners, said in a press release, “This is only the beginning of what’s to come with this project.”

For updates, check Hatback’s official website.

Cafe Flora debuts its permanent outdoor patio

The Madison Valley institution for vegetarian cuisine opens its new outdoor seating area today. The partially-enclosed and covered area features a vaulted ceiling, fountain, and can seat around 46 guests. The 800 square foot patio will be open year round — with permanent heaters to be installed in the fall — and is available for private rentals.

During the pandemic, Cafe Flora rented a big white tent to provide safer outdoor seating in a space that was previously a small garden and side parking lot. Owner Nat Stratton-Clarke decided to make it a permanent addition. Ditching the white tent, a construction team has been at work on the patio for the last few months.

Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years

Beloved White Center burger spot Zippy’s announced it would close after 14 years, with its last day on Sunday, July 10. Known for its sizable burgers made with Double R Ranch beef, Zippy’s broke the news via a Facebook post from owners Blaine and Rahel Cook and manager Jesse Burns-Francisco.

“To say this decision is heart breaking is a monumental understatement. Over the last two years, we have done everything we could to try to keep Zippy’s open for business,” the post said.

Management cited issues like inflation, staffing, and “an unreasonable landlord” as reasons for the closure. However, three days after the announcement Zippy’s posted: “We’re going to keep flipping burgers as long as we can. We had no way to anticipate the overwhelming support we’ve received over the past few days.”