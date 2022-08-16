Shota Nakajima Starts a Smash Burger Pop-Up in Capitol Hill

Starting today, celebrity chef Shota Nakajima is serving up his take on a smash burger at Redhook Brewlab in Capitol Hill, next door to his fried chicken restaurant, Taku. Updates and details will be posted on the former Top Chef contestant’s Instagram.

Nakajima’s smash burger includes one four-ounce smashed patty with Tillamook cheddar and charred miso aioli and pickles, onions optional. He's also serving a veggie smash burger with tofu ranch and slaw. Sides include tater tots and a Napa cabbage salad with miso dressing.

An all-you-can eat ice cream festival is coming to Seattle

An all-you-can eat ice cream festival with more than 75 flavors is coming to Seattle Center on August 27 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and August 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online tickets for the Scooped Ice Cream Festival are going for $25 on the festival’s website. Ice cream will be available from around ten ice cream brands, and there will be music and entertainment from Seattle performers like Marshall Law Band, Supreme La Rock, and Queen Irene.

Macrina Bakery is opening a sixth location in North Seattle

Seattle bakery Macrina Bakery is opening a sixth location across from the Maple Leaf Reservoir Park in the Spring of 2023. Macrina’s other locations are in Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Belltown and Sodo, and Kent.