Westman’s Bagel and Coffee Is Coming to the U District

Capitol Hill bagel shop Westman’s Bagel and Coffee is opening a second location in the University District within a few weeks. Like the Capitol Hill shop, the U District location will serve a solid selection of bagels and schmears, as well as a few sandwiches like lox, whitefish, and bacon, egg, and cheese. Unique to this location will be a sandwich called The Brick Lane, made with corned beef, English mustard, and dill pickles.

The shop’s publicist says the bakery operation will also be moving from Capitol Hill to the new location, and the expansion will allow the business to add new items to the menu in the future. Westman’s Bagel and Coffee will be located in the former Urban Dinner Market space at 5201 University Way Northeast and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

Reuben’s Brews is throwing a tenth-birthday block party in Ballard

Reuben’s Brews is shutting down 51st Street in Ballard on August 6 for a day-long block party with bands, food trucks, and 10 Reuben’s Brews’ beers made in celebration of the company’s tenth birthday.

The party starts at 11 a.m., with the first 100 guests receiving free beer glasses. The live music starts at 12 p.m.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Seattle

Attention all the Hello Kitty fans: a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is stopping by Seattle’s Westfield Southcenter mall on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of its 2022 tour. There will be plenty of Hello Kitty merch available, but more importantly, Hello Kitty macarons, madeleines, mini cakes, and other Hello Kitty-themed pastries.

Tom Douglas’ Serious Pie is now open in Kirkland

The newest in a string of openings at Kirkland’s The Village at Totem Lake mall is the third location of Tom Douglas’ popular pizza spot Serious Pie. The pizza shop is known for its excellent crusts and a to-die-for clam pie.